Over the past month, nonprofit, government, and commercial customers have requested assistance in accelerating important humanitarian efforts that are helping millions of refugees and people within Ukraine and surrounding countries. Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies and experts have been supporting a range of activities, including powering applications that are facilitating the intake of Ukrainian refugees at border crossings, providing technology to help establish safe evacuation routes, setting up emergency internet connectivity, and enabling secure communications.

We are working closely with international aid organizations like Help.NGO, which specializes in emergency response, by providing technology resources that are supporting refugee needs. We are also working with local Ukrainian organizations, such as Optima School, the country’s largest distance learning school, to scale up and support the thousands of displaced students who now need access to online education.

Because of the complexity of the work on the ground and the evolving security landscape, technology assistance can have an outsized impact on the success of relief efforts. This is why AWS is committing $15 million in cloud computing credits, and technical expertise, to continue supporting local and global organizations addressing this humanitarian crisis. Existing customers that would like to access these resources to further their efforts should reach out to their account managers, while new customers can get started here.

We are thankful to be working with and supporting our customers who are tirelessly bringing aid to refugees at this critical time, and we will continue to stand with and support Ukraine.

