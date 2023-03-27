The healthcare workforce shortage and burnout crisis continues, and the World Health Organization estimates a shortfall of 10 million health workers by 2030. As a result, patients are at risk of dangerous gaps in care.

This is a complex problem that warrants multifaceted solutions, and delivering innovative technologies that meet the healthcare community’s needs is one way Amazon Web Services (AWS) can provide support. That’s why AWS initiated the 2023 AWS Healthcare Accelerator: Global Cohort for Workforce, a technical, business, and mentorship program to help startups advance their digital health solutions and accelerate their growth using the cloud.

Photo from Visionable a startup that provides real-time, multi-streaming video solutions from initial consultation, to hospital treatment, to at-home care.



At ViVE 2023—a conference for healthcare leaders—we announced the 23 startups selected for the Accelerator, from hundreds of applicants worldwide. These startups offer solutions the healthcare industry needs in three core areas: retention, deployment, and training.

Learn about these startups and the problems they aim to solve below.

Retention

Key causes of burnout include daily overload and time spent on frustrating and manual tasks. The following startups are helping to reduce individual workloads by removing friction in day-to-day processes, streamlining clinical workflows, reducing documentation burden, outsourcing basic tasks to artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions, and supporting well-being and flexible work arrangements.

Deployment

Shifting to new ways of working—within virtual wards, community settings, and home care—has positive potential for patients and providers alike. The following startups are working on solutions that enable secure information exchange, remote monitoring, and interoperability to safely deploy a mobile workforce and patient-empowering tools.

Training

For many healthcare organizations, staffing constraints impact abilities in both clinical care and in delivering new technologies, so supporting training, upskilling, and reskilling is crucial. The following startups are making training more customized, engaging, and effective.

Meet the mentors

14 leaders across the ecosystem were selected to provide guidance needed to help the startups advance solutions that can truly meet the needs of the provider community. A huge thanks to American Hospital Association (AHA), CATI, Deloitte, Herefordshire and Worcestershire Integrated Care Board, Hospital Albert Einstein, Humana, Intermountain Ventures, Mass General Brigham, Northern Care Alliance, Philips, Provincial Health Services Authority of British Columbia, Rock Health, Royal Papworth Hospital, and Savvy Cooperative. We’re also grateful to AlchemistX and Plexal for their expertise in helping us deliver the Accelerator program.

"After stepping up to care for more than 6 million COVID-19 patients the last three years, our healthcare workforce is depleted. Today, we face a true crisis—simply put, hospitals and health systems cannot function without caregivers, and solving this crisis must be a priority for us all," said Chris DeRienzo, M.D., chief physician executive, AHA. "To better lift up the workforce of today and grow the workforce of tomorrow, we must bring together both experts and innovators, and we must do it now. I’ve seen firsthand how technology can improve care processes, allowing both clinicians and support team members to spend more of their time improving patient outcomes. That's why the AHA is excited to be a part of advancing new solutions like those incubated by the AWS Healthcare Accelerator—our members need their support now more than ever."

Learn more about the 2023 AWS Healthcare Accelerator

The program will be customized based on startups’ needs, locations, and available experts, and may include the following.



The AWS Healthcare Accelerator builds on other ways we are supporting the healthcare community, like providing industry-specific AWS training for clinical, business, and technical teams around the world. We will continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to support solutions that can help improve healthcare, and work with our partners and customers to implement them. AWS’s past Healthcare Accelerators, advancing solutions in health equity, aged care, U.S.-based healthcare, and UK-based healthcare, are an example of that.

See additional details on the 23 startups, and learn more about how AWS is supporting the global healthcare and life sciences industry.