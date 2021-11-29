A new CEO, more than 1,500 technical sessions, and dozens of new service, customer, and partner announcements. AWS re:Invent is one of the world’s biggest cloud computing events—returning this week for its 10th year with a range of in-person and virtual training sessions, events, and parties.

Check back daily as we share updates from the event.

November 29, 2021

Celebrating our 10th re:Invent

As the 10th edition of re:Invent gets started here in Las Vegas, we take a look back at some of the event’s most memorable moments:

10 years of AWS re:Invent

Robots take center stage in first news out of re:Invent

It was all about robotics last night with the first two announcements to come out of the AWS re:Invent news blocks:

Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot can be deployed in industrial environments to complete tasks that are dangerous or tedious for humans.

The new AWS Robotics Startup Accelerator—which Amazon CTO Werner Vogels announced via his blog—is open to robotics hardware and software startups from around the globe. The accelerator, which AWS is running with MassRobotics, a leader in launching innovative robotics programs, offers a range of benefits including hands-on training with AWS robotics solutions, and up to $10,000 in promotional credits to use AWS IoT, Robotics, and machine learning services. Startups accepted into the four-week program will be able to consult with AWS and MassRobotics industry experts on business models, as well as AWS robotics experts for help overcoming technological blockers. They will also gain additional knowledge through mentoring from robotics domain experts and technical subject matter experts. To prepare for life after the accelerator, they will get business development and investment guidance from MassRobotics, and co-marketing opportunities with AWS via blogs and case studies.

Find out more about AWS IoT RoboRunner. Learn more about the AWS Robotics Startup Accelerator and how to apply.

