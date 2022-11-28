AWS re:Invent 2022: All the highlights and key announcements from this year's cloud computing conference

5 Things to know about Re:Invent

Hear from AWS CEO Adam Selipsky, Amazon CTO Dr. Werner Vogels, and more leaders at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) 11th re:Invent cloud conference, November 28 through December 2 in Las Vegas. Each year, re:Invent features leader keynotes, new service announcements, fun, and inspiration. Here are five things to know about this year’s re:Invent:

1. Expect a busy week of news and announcements

re:Invent is an opportunity to check out all the latest news and developments in compute, databases, analytics, machine learning, and storage. Follow all the key announcements, and get a peek at the newest cloud technologies from AWS at the Amazon Press Center .

2. re:Invent is in person with more programming

After going virtual in 2020, and offering a hybrid event in 2021, re:Invent is offering more in-person events so all attendees—from customers to partners to aspiring technologists—can learn from experts and each other. The team has designed an in-person program with nearly 2,300 sessions. AWS is live-streaming all keynotes and leadership sessions for virtual attendees, and all presentations, including breakout sessions, will be captioned and broadcasted. To catch the re:Invent action remotely, register to virtually attend .

3. Five keynotes and 22 leadership sessions are scheduled throughout the week

AWS leaders, including CEO Adam Selipsky, will host keynotes , announcing the latest product launches and sharing inspiring customer stories. Other keynote speakers include Amazon Chief Technology Officer Dr. Werner Vogels, Senior Vice President of AWS Utility Computing Peter DeSantis, Vice President of AWS Worldwide Channels and Alliances Ruba Borno, and Vice President of AWS Database, Analytics, and Machine Learning Swami Sivasubramanian. re:Invent will feature 22 leadership sessions . Check out the full agenda .

4. re:Invent is an opportunity to learn directly from AWS Cloud computing experts

At its heart, re:Invent is a learning conference , offering builder labs, bootcamps, gamified learning, and hundreds of technical sessions, from the introductory to the most advanced. Attendees get to dive deep with new technologies, and they can practice new ways of working and hone their skills alongside their cloud-community peers.

5. Expect plenty of interactivity with live demos and a robotic tap room

Participants will have opportunities to explore demos and interact with technology, including meeting a robot bar-keep, seeing a basketball free-throw analyzer, and playing a cloud-skills game. AWS is also hosting a showcase for sustainability, which highlights how technology is being used to address challenges like water conservation and decarbonizing operations. And the AWS Disaster Response rolling lab—a technology-packed truck—shows the benefits of cloud capabilities during disaster responses. Finally, attendees can catch the annual AWS DeepRacer League Championship, where machine learning meets model cars racing autonomously around a tough track.

