5. Look for unmet needs.

ML and AI is a relatively young field. With so many opportunities and so far to go, there’s a chance for more women to get a seat at the table.



Pant: I don’t think it’s possible for anyone to imagine how far ML can go as an industry. This is why I tell people to never accept that anything is out of bounds. Always look for unsolved problems and unmet needs. When you take ownership, believe me, the solution will follow. All you have to do to stand out and make your mark is to look for unmet needs and solve challenges others don’t want to take on. Initially, this will be uncomfortable, as things can be ambiguous and vague, but it’s unexplored territory. There’s a lot of growth and success there for the taking, especially for women.



Luna: There’s this myth that ML and AI is a narrow space where we work on voice commands and speech recognition, but it’s so unbelievably broad. In the last six months alone, my team has launched ML services across DevOps, computer vision, manufacturing, and health care. There is just so much happening and so many opportunities to work in an area you’re interested in.



Khabibullina: This is an industry on the edge of innovation, and sci-fi movies might misinform us that it is far more advanced than we think. The truth is, it’s still very early days, and the opportunity is here to set the standard in diversity and representation. ML represents our chance to set expectations in the technology sector, to build out a field without any prior bias as to who should be working here. Beyond representation, individuals have an opportunity to design their own career path. The field isn’t saturated yet. We need more people and more expertise. It means you can decide where to go and what to work on, and achieve this more easily than you think, instead of competing for jobs in a busy market.