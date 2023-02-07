Next Gen Stats: Larry Fitzgerald shares his top 4 NFL plays of 2022

Larry Fitzgerald (center) discusses AWS and NFL partnership during panel at re:Invent.

As a 17-season NFL veteran and 11-time Pro Bowler, Larry Fitzgerald always leaned on data to perfect his game. Whether he was prepping on the field or treating an injury, “stats were always really useful in terms of making a smart decision,” Fitzgerald recalled.Now, as a football commentator, Fitzgerald relies onto learn more than ever before about each play—and to share that knowledge with fans at home.“Next Gen Stats are very important for me because I have to paint a picture for the audience,” Fitzgerald said. “If you really want to deep dive into the stats and understand the analytics of the game, you have the ability to do that.”The NFL works with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power Next Gen Stats, using a cloud-based data strategy that relies on analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). The stats are created using real-time location data, speed, and acceleration for every player and play. The result is data that can both improve player health and safety, and create a better experience for fans, players, and teams alike.This year, Next Gen Stats released new analysis for expected return yards on the field and for a first-of-its kind AI system that can identify eight types of man and zone defensive coverages, just seconds after a play ends.And this Thursday, at the 12th Annual NFL Honors in advance of the Super Bowl, Next Gen Stats will have one more function—they will help determine the winner for the NFL award for the best play of the year: Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year Powered by AWS.A recipient of the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and the 2015 Art Rooney Award for Sportsmanship, Fitzgerald is no stranger to NFL Honors. And while he won’t get to officially vote on the winner, he has a few picks of his own for the best NFL moments of the year.Here are the plays on Fitzgerald’s short list: