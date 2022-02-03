What do these have in common?



Social justice initiative that teaches formerly incarcerated individuals how to code

Video crowd-sourcing platform that enables anyone in a business to direct and collect content from anywhere in the world

Largest database on human trafficking in the United States

Simple smartwatch that diagnoses COVID-19 before symptoms appear

Maker-to-consumer website that gives artisans in India access to a global market

Startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create more inclusive synthetic models for fashion brands

International nongovernment organization that specializes in disaster response

The unifier among these examples is that AWS Cloud makes their work possible. Recently, we asked some AWS customers and organizations we work with to share how the cloud helps their mission and where they would like to see technology go next.

From AWS’s earliest days, our services have been designed to free entrepreneurs from investing upfront in hardware—offering customers on-demand access to computing power previously only accessible to Fortune 500 companies. This unleashed a wave of innovation that shows no signs of slowing in 2022 and beyond, as an increasingly diverse range of people and organizations use the cloud to build and scale their ideas every day.