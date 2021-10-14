Convincing investors to back a woman-founded startup can be tough, and you’d be right for thinking it’s tougher than ever during a pandemic.

Recent data from Crunchbase shows that while U.S. startups raised a record-breaking $143 billion in 2020—up 12% over the previous year—funding for companies founded solely by women entrepreneurs dropped 22% during the same period. While the data is nuanced (and Crunchbase said it’s not yet possible to say whether this decline is entirely due to the pandemic), it nevertheless highlights the disparity in funding trends between startups founded by men and women entrepreneurs.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is committed to addressing this funding gap through its range of programs and initiatives for underrepresented founders. The company recently held an AWS Startup Day Women Founders Edition virtual event, with women founders and industry experts sharing their advice on how to raise capital and get backing for business ideas. Watch the panel discussion and presentations.

 Five key takeaways