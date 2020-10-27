Since we opened our virtual doors, Amazon has helped writers tell their stories and find readers, and since 2009, Amazon Literary Partnership has contributed to that mission by supporting hundreds of literary nonprofits. We believe in the power of literature and in supporting writers at every stage of their career.

Over the years, Amazon Literary Partnership has provided more than $13 million in grant funding with the aim of empowering writers, helping them create, publish, learn, teach, experiment, and thrive. By funding organizations working to uplift the voices of underrepresented writers, we hope to champion a variety of perspectives on the world we live in now. In 2020, we also provided funding directly to writers through the Artist Relief and PEN America’s Writers’ Emergency Fund. We’re happy to announce that Amazon is now seeking requests from nonprofit literary organizations for grants that will be awarded in 2021. Apply now.

This year, we are excited to work again with the Academy of American Poets for our Poetry Fund. The Academy of American Poets is the nation’s largest membership-based nonprofit organization advocating for American poets and poetry. Similar to Amazon Literary Partnership, their mission is to support American poets at all stages of their careers and to foster the appreciation of contemporary poetry. The Poetry Fund will administer 10–15 grants in 2021. This year’s judges are Kamilah Aisha Moon, Claudia Castro Luna, and Brenda Shaughnessy.

We will also be working again with Community of Literary Magazines and Presses for our Literary Magazine Fund. The aim of CLMP, as it is often referred, is to ensure a diverse and vibrant literary landscape by increasing the organizational capacity of small literary publishers, advocating on their behalf, and working to bring multiple literary stakeholder communities together. Like the Poetry Fund, the Literary Magazine Fund will administer 10–15 grants in 2021, selected by a panel convened by CLMP.

Amazon Literary Partnership has provided grants to Academy of American Poets and Community of Literary Magazines and Presses for years and we are thrilled to work with these vital institutions once more.

As in previous years, Amazon Literary Partnership seeks to fund organizations working to champion diverse, marginalized and underrepresented authors and storytellers. Our previous grant recipients represented institutions large and small, national and local, and included nonprofit writing centers, residencies, fellowships, after-school classes, literary magazines, national organizations supporting storytelling and free speech, and internationally acclaimed publishers of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry.

Grant applications are being accepted now through January 29, 2021. Apply for an Amazon Literary Partnership 2021 grant, including the Poetry and Literary Magazine funds. Learn more about our 2020 grant recipients here.

We are honored to support the literary community and look forward to providing grant funding in 2021.

What is the Amazon Literary Partnership?

The Amazon Literary Partnership is committed to uplifting and amplifying the voices of overlooked writers by supporting the literary community through grants to writing programs and nonprofit literary organizations–groups whose mission is to champion emerging writers and diversity in storytelling.

What does the Amazon Literary Partnership do?

Since 2009, the Amazon Literary Partnership has provided $13 million in grants to more than 150 organizations, assisting many thousands of writers. We have supported the National Book Foundation, Cave Canem, PEN America, Poets & Writers, Girls Write Now, Hugo House, Loft Literary Center, National Novel Writing Month, Words Without Borders, The Moth, and more. We support literary centers, writing workshops, residencies, fellowships, literary magazines, independent publishers, poetry, and translation programs. Writers supported by these organizations have become bestsellers and award winners.

Grants are given to innovative, energetic groups whose core mission is to support diverse, underserved and marginalized writers, develop emerging writers and/or build the careers of working writers to connect writers with readers. We help writers across all genres and formats, fiction and nonfiction, including poetry and translation.

How do grants work, how can I apply?

Amazon Literary Partnership provides grants to nonprofit literary organizations on an annual basis. Applications for 2021 grants, including the Poetry Fund and Literary Magazine Fund, will be accepted October 27, 2020 through January 29, 2021. Grant recipients will be announced in May 2021. Due to the volume of requests, we are unable to respond personally to each inquiry, nor can we provide guidance on applications.

See the online application.

Who is eligible?

Applicants must be a registered nonprofit organization in the US, whose core mission is to develop emerging writers, support diversity, celebrate storytelling, and/or build authors’ careers. Organizations should be structurally and financially sound; display energy, passion, and reach; have an online presence and an enthusiastic membership or readership. We rarely support school-affiliated programs (K-12, MFAs).

What is the submission period?

October 27, 2020 – January 29, 2021.

Hero image: The Center for Fiction's virtual reading with ten poets featured in New-Generation African Poets: A Chapbook Box Set (Saba) (Akashic Books) and conversation between editors Kwame Dawes and Chris Abani, moderated by Tjawangwa Dema. The event was presented in partnership with Poets House on September 8, 2020. Credit: The Center for Fiction via Zoom.