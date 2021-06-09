As people start traveling again this summer, Amazon Books editors are here to help readers find the perfect book to read by the pool or on the couch, or listen to while on summer road trips.

Ranging from epic literary quests, compelling biographies and memoirs, to gripping psychological thrillers, there’s something for all readers—of all interests—on the latest list of the Best Books of the Year So Far.

Below are the Top 20 Best Books of the Year So Far titles as chosen by the Amazon Books editors, plus popular quotes from the books highlighted by Kindle readers. If you want more information, be sure to check out the full list of hand-curated titles by our Books editors available at www.amazon.com/bestbookssofar.