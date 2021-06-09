"So every night, as we fade beneath our fading stars, my sisters and I discuss all the immensities and all the minutiae, the everything and the nothing of our lives. But mostly the nothing. All the intrigue that happened to us—happened before we were born. We don't need something to have happened to talk about it, though. Teenage girls don't get enough credit for this, their ability to see the potential import of everything, no matter how insignificant it seems, and analyze it endlessly. It's written off—we're written off—as silly, but it's the opposite. We understand instinctively that, like me, change is slow. If you're not paying attention, you'll miss it."