Last week’s snowstorm and record-low temperatures left millions of people in Texas without safe drinking water, food, and power. Our thoughts are with those affected by the winter storm.

In response, Amazon is donating nearly 1 million bottles of water—totaling 25 truckloads—and has already delivered more than 290,000 bottles of water to the cities of Georgetown, San Antonio, and Houston to help local communities during the water shortages.

Amazon has also teamed up with Goods 360 and community relief centers throughout Texas to donate and deliver thousands of hand warmers, hygiene products, clothing, blankets, and other supplies to help people displaced by the storm.

Thank you @HoustonFoodBank for all your work helping Texans in need ❤️ https://t.co/HeQZ1b8RAm — Amazon News (@amazonnews) February 23, 2021

The first 290,000 donated bottles of water were distributed to the American Red Cross Shelter at the George R. Brown Center in Georgetown; the Henry B. Convention Center in San Antonio; and the Houston Food Bank. Amazon is also working to deliver more than 616,000 additional bottles of water to Feeding America’s network of Texas food banks, World Central Kitchen, and other organizations across Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Llano, and Brazos Valley.

Amazon is in continuous communication with our community nonprofit partners and local officials to identify the most effective ways Amazon can provide and deliver resources to aid relief and recovery efforts in Texas.

Thank you to everyone in Georgetown, TX who is helping distribute this water to residents in need today! https://t.co/hRCkJHqEjn — Amazon News (@amazonnews) February 20, 2021

Since 2017, Amazon has donated more than 12.6 million relief items in response 54 natural disasters around the world. Stay up-to-date on Amazon’s latest disaster relief efforts in Texas by following @AmazonNews.

About Amazon’s Disaster Relief and Response

Amazon's disaster relief and response efforts leverage Amazon's vast operational excellence, innovative technologies and worldwide logistics network to provide fast and effective support to worldwide operations fighting large-scale natural disasters. Amazon has filled cargo jets and shipped truckloads of Amazon-donated items for communities ravaged by hurricanes, sent solar powered lights to people living without power after tsunamis, enabled customers to easily donate products and cash on Amazon.com, and helped governments and non-profits expedite response efforts at scale through our AWS cloud services.