Amazon has rapidly delivered over 140,000 relief items from its Disaster Relief Hub to help one of its humanitarian aid partners, Save the Children, respond to Hurricane Ida’s widespread damage.

Amazon donated critical emergency supplies to support Save the Children, an organization helping devastated communities begin to recover as quickly as possible. Amazon will donate more relief supplies as other humanitarian aid partners assess needs and request additional support.

Hurricane Ida crashed into the Louisiana coastline on August 29 as a Category 4 storm, with winds up to 150 mph and a severe storm surge, knocking out power to more than a million homes and businesses.

Save the Children began assessing emergency needs in communities just after the hurricane raged through the region, and Amazon immediately jumped into action to deploy relief items. Amazon employees loaded trucks and transported supplies less than 72 hours after Hurricane Ida’s landfall, delivering water, hygiene items, and children’s supplies, including diapers, wipes, and toys, along with other needed items. The supplies were delivered to Save the Children, which will distribute relief items directly to people in impacted areas of Louisiana.

“Hurricane Ida made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which hit the same region as one of the most destructive storms in U.S. history. It has been heartbreaking to watch the effect Hurricane Ida has had on so many Americans, and we know many people need help right now,” said Abe Diaz, disaster relief lead at Amazon.

“The Disaster Relief Hub allows Amazon to anticipate needs, respond faster, and deliver relief to communities impacted by hurricanes and other natural disasters,” Diaz added. “We hope that our operations and logistics capabilities help our humanitarian community partners quickly render aid and begin lifting up communities struggling amid this disaster.”

Amazon officially opened its Disaster Relief Hub earlier this year to help shorten the response time between emergency teams’ on-the-ground assessment and the arrival of relief supplies. Those efforts can often take several days after a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ida occurs. To quicken the response time, Amazon analyzed four years of data about efforts supporting natural disaster relief. The company then created a pre-positioning strategy for community partners to help deliver the most commonly needed relief supplies.

Now, following the initial deployment of the most urgently needed supplies, Amazon works with its partners to identify other supplies from Amazon’s vast selection of products to fill additional, unique critical requirements. Amazon is also preparing to send water, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), shelter materials, debris clearing equipment, and more to additional humanitarian aid partners.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, many children and families are unsure of what the future may hold, and it’s critical they get the support they need to recover,” said Jeanne-Aimee De Marrais, senior director of U.S. emergencies for Save the Children. “In times of crisis like this, strong partnerships can make a world of difference. Save the Children is proud and grateful to work with Amazon and its Disaster Relief Hub to ensure kids and their families can quickly get essential child-focused supplies that will aid in their recovery.”

Amazon customers can support Hurricane Ida relief efforts by donating to humanitarian relief organizations. They can also use their Alexa-enabled devices by saying, "Alexa, I want to donate to Hurricane Ida relief.”

Since 2017, Amazon has donated more than 15 million in-kind products in response to over 70 natural disasters around the world. Amazon's 2021 disaster relief and response efforts have included donating and delivering more than 2.8 million emergency items. Those items aided in on-the-ground relief efforts following a massive earthquake in Haiti; severe floods in Western Europe and in New South Wales, Australia; wildfires in Turkey and Canada; a tornado in the Czech Republic; a volcano eruption in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; monsoon season in India; and the winter storms in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama.

In 2020, Amazon donated more than 1 million emergency aid items, including water, generators, air filters, food, KN95 masks, and cleaning supplies, to communities in the U.S. and abroad hit by hurricanes and wildfires. The efforts helped community partners provide disaster relief to people affected by wildfires in Australia, California, Oregon, and Washington state; Hurricane Laura along the Gulf Coast; earthquakes in Puerto Rico; and Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Central America and the Caribbean.

About Amazon's Disaster Relief and Response

Amazon's disaster relief and response efforts utilizes Amazon's vast operational excellence, innovative technologies, and global logistics network to provide fast and effective support to worldwide operations fighting large-scale natural disasters.

Amazon has filled cargo jets and shipped truckloads of Amazon-donated items for communities ravaged by hurricanes, sent solar-powered lights to people living without power after tsunamis, and enabled customers to easily donate products and cash on Amazon.com. The company has also helped organizations including governments and nonprofits expedite response efforts through our Amazon Web Services cloud services.