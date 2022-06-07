According to the United Nations, one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes since the start of the war. Many of these families need basic relief supplies, including the necessary products to provide for their daily sanitation needs.

Amazon has committed to deliver 200,000 hygiene kits to partner charities, bringing together our employee volunteer network with Clean the World, a social enterprise focused on providing recycled soap and hygiene supplies to those who have limited access to these products. The Amazon-donated kits consist of basic supplies—including soap, shampoo, and toothpaste—and will be distributed to families in Ukraine and refugees in surrounding countries.

Amazon employees from around the world have already started to prepare the kits, with the first volunteering event taking place at Amazon’s second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Employees in other cities—including Seattle in the U.S.; Munich, Berlin, and Graben in Germany; and London and Manchester in the UK—will continue to prepare hygiene kits throughout the month of June.

"Clean the World Foundation is honored to partner with Amazon to assemble and distribute 200,000 hygiene kits into Ukraine and to refugees in bordering countries," said Manohar Shenoy, executive director, Clean the World Foundation. "A simple bar of soap can make a life-saving difference if someone is able to wash their hands and prevent contracting a hygiene-related illness. The other hygiene essentials provided can help take the burden off those who had to leave everything behind and remind them that they are not forgotten. Amazon has been an incredible partner and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of others is truly inspiring."

Amazon will distribute these kits to Ukrainian families through the logistics networks of partners like Save the Children, World Vision, Project Hope, Good360, We Are All Ukrainians, and Hope and Aid Direct.

Learn more about Amazon's assistance in Ukraine.