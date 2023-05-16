Amazon is teaming up with the national nonprofit Baby2Baby to help provide disadvantaged children with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

With recent shortages and the rising prices of diapers, formula, and other family essentials, Amazon is proud to help Baby2Baby distribute 1.5 million diapers and 1.5 million wipes to families in need. The work is being done through partnerships with local diaper banks, childcare centers, and family resource centers across the U.S.

“Our community engagement work is all about impact. In the last two years, we have supported more than 3,000 nonprofit and community organizations throughout the U.S., such as Baby2Baby,” said Brian Kenner, Amazon’s director of community engagement. “This partnership will provide for the delivery of nearly 3 million supplies (diapers, wipes, and other essentials) to families in need through highly skilled nonprofits across the country. We are committed to being an active partner to our local communities.”

In the last 11 years, Baby2Baby has distributed more than 270 million items—more than any other organization of its kind—to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, and underserved schools, as well as to children who have lost everything in the wake of a disaster. This year alone, Baby2Baby will reach more than 1 million children in the U.S., in over 200 cities across all 50 states.

"We are so proud to continue our impactful partnership with Amazon and leverage their unmatched shipping capabilities to further our mission of providing the essentials that every child deserves,” said Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. “This year alone, we have requests for over 1 billion diapers for the families we serve. Amazon's generous contribution will help us to deliver millions of diapers and wipes to the most vulnerable communities across the country and ease this burden on parents.”

Baby2Baby has been using all of the resources at its disposal to support families in need—including manufacturing its own diapers to produce them at 80% less than the retail cost. The work helped earn Baby2Baby the No. 1 spot on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies List.

Amazon’s collaboration with Baby2Baby will allow the organization to reach new families in need this year through local nonprofit partners in Dallas, Nashville, Southern California, New York City, South Florida, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Detroit.