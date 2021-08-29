Amazon is closely monitoring Hurricane Ida and is poised to fulfill requests from our humanitarian aid partners should they need help obtaining critical materials in the storm's aftermath. While we hope that such help won't be needed, our new Disaster Relief Hub stands ready to assist affected communities.

The Disaster Relief Hub, in the Atlanta area, stores more than 500,000 Amazon-donated relief items that can be deployed to aid communities in disaster zones across the southeastern U.S., the Caribbean, and Central America. Atlanta's close proximity to the Gulf Coast will help Amazon's community partners swiftly respond to hurricanes, flooding, and other natural disasters. Amazon's expertise in logistics and operations allows us to be fast, flexible, and effective.

Hurricane Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane when it hits. Amazon's humanitarian community partners can indicate their need for support and the Amazon team will go into immediate action, preparing items to reach the affected areas as soon as possible. The relief supplies, which help our partners do their lifesaving work, include tarps, tents, water containers and filters, medical equipment, clothing, kitchen supplies, and more.

"We are monitoring Hurricane Ida as it intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico, and we are ready to help," said Abe Diaz, Amazon disaster relief lead. "We know that our community partners play a crucial role in relief and recovery from natural disasters, and we will work closely with them to provide the relief supplies and resources people need in the aftermath of the storm."

The Disaster Relief Hub will initially support six global humanitarian aid organizations: the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, International Medical Corps, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen.

Since 2017, Amazon has donated more than 15 million in-kind products in response to over 70 natural disasters around the world. Amazon's 2021 disaster relief and response efforts have included donating and delivering more than 2.8 million emergency items to aid on-the-ground relief efforts following a massive earthquake in Haiti; severe floods in Western Europe and New South Wales, Australia; wildfires in Turkey and Canada; a tornado in the Czech Republic; a volcano eruption in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; monsoon season in India; and the winter storms in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama. We also donated critical medical equipment to support hospitals and other COVID-19 care facilities across India, along with personal protective items to vulnerable communities in Nepal and Chile.

In 2020, Amazon donated more than 1 million emergency aid items, including water, generators, air filters, food, KN95 masks, and cleaning supplies, to communities in the U.S. and abroad hit by hurricanes and wildfires. The efforts helped community partners provide disaster relief to people affected by wildfires in Australia, California, Oregon, and Washington state; Hurricane Laura along the Gulf Coast; earthquakes in Puerto Rico; and Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Central America and the Caribbean.

About Amazon's Disaster Relief and Response

Amazon's disaster relief and response efforts leverage Amazon's vast operational excellence, innovative technologies, and global logistics network to provide fast and effective support to worldwide operations fighting large-scale natural disasters. Amazon has filled cargo jets and shipped truckloads of Amazon-donated items for communities ravaged by hurricanes, sent solar-powered lights to people living without power after tsunamis, enabled customers to easily donate products and cash on Amazon.com, and helped organizations including governments and nonprofits expedite response efforts at scale through our Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services.