Amazon is Delivering Smiles this holiday season by giving back in many ways, including donating millions of items to over a thousand charities worldwide. Check back throughout the week to see some of the ways we’re supporting communities and charities with help from celebrities and influencers. Search #DeliveringSmiles on Twitter and Instagram to see how people are giving back around the globe—and be sure to join in and share your experiences giving back this season.

We’ll have exciting daily stories posting all week long, including an insider look at some of the amazing organizations we’re giving back to this holiday.

December 14

(11:00 a.m. PT) Gabrielle Union chats with two causes close to her heart

Actress, author, and philanthropist Gabrielle Union helped us Deliver Smiles to charities across the U.S. that work to serve and assist women in need. Watch her Amazon Live conversation with two of these hardworking organizations—Deborah’s Place in Chicago and Women's Center for Advancement (WCA) in her hometown of Omaha.

Delivering Smiles with Gabrielle Union

(12:35 p.m PT) See how Amazon is helping nonprofits fight hunger in their communities

This year, charities need support more than ever before as they work to meet increased demand during challenging times. Watch how Amazon is Delivering Smiles through donations to one of these organizations—The Campaign Against Hunger—in New York.

(1:35 p.m. PT) You can help give back too Help Amazon donate to charities at no cost to you with AmazonSmile. Simply turn it on in the Amazon app or visit smile.amazon.com on a web browser to get the same Amazon experience, with the added bonus that we’ll donate a portion of your purchase price to a charity of your choice. It’s that easy.

Tell us who you’re supporting this holiday season on social with #DeliveringSmiles.

(2:45 p.m. PT) This year, charities are meeting a greater need than ever before

Since March, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has seen a 50% increase in need for their services. Watch how AmazonSmile Charity Lists can help meet the growing need.

(3:35 p.m. PT) Will you accept this donation?

Attention Bachelor Nation—no, it’s not about tonight’s Men Tell All—some of our favorite alumni aren’t giving out roses, but they’re giving back to causes that have won their hearts.

Mike Johnson

"I've always found happiness in genuine giving around the holidays and this year I'm donating to Austin Pets Alive thanks to my friends at @amazon



"I've always found happiness in genuine giving around the holidays and this year I'm donating to Austin Pets Alive thanks to my friends at @amazon

"As the boys get older, they’re becoming like little sponges. This year more than ever, I’m trying to teach them about the importance of giving back over the holidays. I teamed up with @Amazon



"As the boys get older, they're becoming like little sponges. This year more than ever, I'm trying to teach them about the importance of giving back over the holidays. I teamed up with @Amazon

"Thankful Thursday .... This year more than ever, let’s be thankful for everything we have AND give back. I’m teaming up with @Amazon @girlsontheruninternational http://smile.amazon.com/charitylists



"Thankful Thursday .... This year more than ever, let's be thankful for everything we have AND give back. I'm teaming up with @Amazon @girlsontheruninternational http://smile.amazon.com/charitylists

December 15

(7:30 a.m. PT) Carrie Underwood shared her gift this holiday

Carrie Underwood teamed up with us to Deliver Smiles to a very special community in need during the holidays. Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University received more than a thousand toys and presents to help make the season bright for patients this holiday.

(9:25 a.m. PT) Learn how you can purchase items that organizations need right now through Charity Lists

Donations made through AmazonSmile Charity Lists have a real impact. See how organizations from across the country are reacting to some of the shipments they’ve received this holiday, and learn how you can make an impact too at smile.amazon.com/charitylists

Louisiana Center for Children's Rights

"HUGE THANKS to our friends , whose #DeliveringSmiles program just sent us a TON of books off our wish list. Our kids are going to love these! :)"



"HUGE THANKS to our friends , whose #DeliveringSmiles program just sent us a TON of books off our wish list. Our kids are going to love these! :)"

"The past few days we have been receiving packages from Amazon and we weren’t sure who they were from! Today we received this note and the last HUGE batch of boxes filled with food & clothing for our clients! We are so grateful to be one of the charities chosen by Amazon for this awesome gift! #deliveringsmiles"



"The past few days we have been receiving packages from Amazon and we weren't sure who they were from! Today we received this note and the last HUGE batch of boxes filled with food & clothing for our clients! We are so grateful to be one of the charities chosen by Amazon for this awesome gift! #deliveringsmiles"

"@Amazon delivered a lot of smiles to the WRC this week! They sent us several items from our charity list: Sleeping bags, hand warmers & body wipes for our Homeless Outreach program. Dishes, pots, pans and bath towels for our Transitional Housing and several small kitchen appliances for our Landlord-Tenant Liaison program. We are so grateful for their generosity #DeliveringSmiles"



"@Amazon delivered a lot of smiles to the WRC this week! They sent us several items from our charity list: Sleeping bags, hand warmers & body wipes for our Homeless Outreach program. Dishes, pots, pans and bath towels for our Transitional Housing and several small kitchen appliances for our Landlord-Tenant Liaison program. We are so grateful for their generosity #DeliveringSmiles"

(11:05 a.m. PT) Tune in to see a Q&A with gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman

Today, we’re honored to have three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman hosting a Q&A with the CEO of Heading Home, an organization focused on serving families experiencing homelessness in Aly’s hometown of Boston.

(12:05 p.m. PT) Learn how Heading Home is addressing homelessness in Boston

Meet Danielle Ferrier, CEO of Heading Home. Hear first-hand how support from AmazonSmile can help organizations in need this holiday season.

(1:05 p.m. PT) Shop for a cause close to your heart this holiday

Heading Home is one of more than a thousand organizations around the world that have received donations this holiday season. See what other causes we’re #deliveringsmiles to by following the hashtag on social, and join us in sharing how you’re giving back this year.