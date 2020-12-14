Amazon is Delivering Smiles this holiday season by giving back in many ways, including donating millions of items to over a thousand charities worldwide. Check back throughout the week to see some of the ways we’re supporting communities and charities with help from celebrities and influencers. Search #DeliveringSmiles on Twitter and Instagram to see how people are giving back around the globe—and be sure to join in and share your experiences giving back this season.
We’ll have exciting daily stories posting all week long, including an insider look at some of the amazing organizations we’re giving back to this holiday.
December 14
(11:00 a.m. PT) Gabrielle Union chats with two causes close to her heart
Actress, author, and philanthropist Gabrielle Union helped us Deliver Smiles to charities across the U.S. that work to serve and assist women in need. Watch her Amazon Live conversation with two of these hardworking organizations—Deborah’s Place in Chicago and Women's Center for Advancement (WCA) in her hometown of Omaha.
(12:35 p.m PT) See how Amazon is helping nonprofits fight hunger in their communities
This year, charities need support more than ever before as they work to meet increased demand during challenging times. Watch how Amazon is Delivering Smiles through donations to one of these organizations—The Campaign Against Hunger—in New York.
(1:35 p.m. PT) You can help give back tooHelp Amazon donate to charities at no cost to you with AmazonSmile. Simply turn it on in the Amazon app or visit smile.amazon.com on a web browser to get the same Amazon experience, with the added bonus that we’ll donate a portion of your purchase price to a charity of your choice. It’s that easy.
(2:45 p.m. PT) This year, charities are meeting a greater need than ever before
Since March, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has seen a 50% increase in need for their services. Watch how AmazonSmile Charity Lists can help meet the growing need.
(3:35 p.m. PT) Will you accept this donation?
Attention Bachelor Nation—no, it’s not about tonight’s Men Tell All—some of our favorite alumni aren’t giving out roses, but they’re giving back to causes that have won their hearts.
Mike Johnson
"I've always found happiness in genuine giving around the holidays and this year I'm donating to Austin Pets Alive thanks to my friends at @amazon. If you're in the giving spirit, visit smile.amazon.com to donate items directly to the charity of your choice. 🙌🏾 #deliveringsmiles"
Catherine Giudici
"As the boys get older, they’re becoming like little sponges. This year more than ever, I’m trying to teach them about the importance of giving back over the holidays. I teamed up with @Amazon to support Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center by purchasing items from their AmazonSmile Charity List. Amazon is #DeliveringSmiles to hundreds of charities this season by fulfilling their Charity Lists, and they make it super easy for you to give back, too – check out my stories for more! #DeliveringSmiles"
Andi Dorfman
"Thankful Thursday .... This year more than ever, let’s be thankful for everything we have AND give back. I’m teaming up with @Amazon to support my favorite charity @girlsontheruninternational by purchasing items from their AmazonSmile Charity List. Amazon is #DeliveringSmiles to hundreds of charities this season by donating to their AmazonSmile Charity Lists, and they make it super easy for you to give back, too – visit http://smile.amazon.com/charitylists or check out my stories for more! Thank you #deliveringsmiles for the help again this year! We ❤️ you! #thankfulthursday"
December 15
(7:30 a.m. PT) Carrie Underwood shared her gift this holiday
Carrie Underwood teamed up with us to Deliver Smiles to a very special community in need during the holidays. Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University received more than a thousand toys and presents to help make the season bright for patients this holiday.
(9:25 a.m. PT) Learn how you can purchase items that organizations need right now through Charity Lists
Donations made through AmazonSmile Charity Lists have a real impact. See how organizations from across the country are reacting to some of the shipments they’ve received this holiday, and learn how you can make an impact too at smile.amazon.com/charitylists
Louisiana Center for Children's Rights
"HUGE THANKS to our friends , whose #DeliveringSmiles program just sent us a TON of books off our wish list. Our kids are going to love these! :)"
Needs Inc. Food Pantry
"The past few days we have been receiving packages from Amazon and we weren’t sure who they were from! Today we received this note and the last HUGE batch of boxes filled with food & clothing for our clients! We are so grateful to be one of the charities chosen by Amazon for this awesome gift! #deliveringsmiles"
Women's Resource Center (WRC)
"@Amazon delivered a lot of smiles to the WRC this week! They sent us several items from our charity list: Sleeping bags, hand warmers & body wipes for our Homeless Outreach program. Dishes, pots, pans and bath towels for our Transitional Housing and several small kitchen appliances for our Landlord-Tenant Liaison program. We are so grateful for their generosity #DeliveringSmiles"
(11:05 a.m. PT) Tune in to see a Q&A with gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman
Today, we’re honored to have three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman hosting a Q&A with the CEO of Heading Home, an organization focused on serving families experiencing homelessness in Aly’s hometown of Boston.
(12:05 p.m. PT) Learn how Heading Home is addressing homelessness in Boston
Meet Danielle Ferrier, CEO of Heading Home. Hear first-hand how support from AmazonSmile can help organizations in need this holiday season.
(1:05 p.m. PT) Shop for a cause close to your heart this holiday
Heading Home is one of more than a thousand organizations around the world that have received donations this holiday season. See what other causes we’re #deliveringsmiles to by following the hashtag on social, and join us in sharing how you’re giving back this year.
The Volunteer Center
"Continuing on our month of gratitude posts- we can't BELIEVE what Amazon.com has done, and we are SO THANKFUL! Amazon selected nonprofit partners (including us!) from their Amazon Smile program, and their drivers have been busy delivering boxes upon boxes of donated items from charity Wish Lists! Nearly every day the Amazon trucks show up with more boxes of donated food for our Food For Kids program! Every week we provide 2,400-weekend meals for local hungry families. After a busy summer delivering more than 50K meals for Covid relief, our shelves have been REALLY bare, and now we can restock them for the upcoming holidays thanks to Amazon's generosity!
Thank you AMAZON!"
Women's Lunch Place Boston
"Team WLP was SMILING ear to ear when we received this amazing donation from @amazon—they're they’re #deliveringsmiles during the holiday season by ordering items off our Urgent Needs Charity List. These critical items will help our guests stay safe, healthy, and clean this winter💛. If you want to help us prepare for winter, you can click the link in our bio to shop our Amazon Charity Urgent Needs List."
Partners in Housing
"This #ThankfulThursday we would like to give a huge thank you to Amazon.com ! This holiday season, Amazon chose to support Partners in Housing along with other charitable organizations around the globe. Amazon went through and chose to donate 30 packages filled with high priority items on Partners in Housing’s Amazon Wishlist, and we are so grateful to get them out to Partner Families! Thank you for your generous donation and #DeliveringSmiles!"
Food for the Poor
Thank you to Amazon.com for choosing Food For The Poor as a recipient in the holiday #DeliveringSmiles campaign. These items, some of which were purchased by generous donors, will be sent to families in need, including those affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota. To help: www.foodforthepoor.org/hurricanesupplies
Darrington Food Bank
Amazon chose to donate to OUR community food bank and we could not feel more blessed. They decided to send us our most needed supplies from our Amazon wishlist (can be found from the Darrington food bank website). There are no words to describe our appreciation 💚
