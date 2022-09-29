Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the western coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Our thoughts are with those impacted by the hurricane, and we’re already taking steps to support our employees, communities, and customers in the region.

Supporting our employees

Amazon has more than 8,000 employees in the Tampa area, and their safety is our top priority. We’re taking several actions to keep them protected:

Our teams near the path of the storm are implementing safety plans, which ensure that our employees have time to prioritize their personal safety and seek shelter.

We’ve closed more than 80 facilities in the path of the storm, including Whole Foods Market stores.

We’re paying employees for scheduled shifts during the closures.

Amazon is ready to help Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian Amazon has activated its Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta, getting supplies ready and in place across Florida, and organizing teams to help any communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Read more

Supporting our communities

Our disaster relief team is ready to use Amazon’s logistics infrastructure and expertise to support the communities impacted by the storm. Over the past few days, we’ve worked with our partners on the ground to be ready to provide aid after the hurricane hits. Those efforts include prepositioning key relief products as close as possible to areas in the storm’s path, so we can quickly ship supplies to communities that need them the most.

Here are some of the steps we’ve taken so far to help:

We activated Amazon’s Disaster Relief Hub, a special warehouse in Atlanta where the company prepositions over 1 million relief items that we know are the most needed when a disaster strikes.

Amazon teams have loaded 10 trucks with over 360,000 bottles of water and strategically prepositioned the vehicles around Florida and in other southern U.S. states, so we can quickly deliver clean water to impacted communities.

We have reserved a parking lot at one of our facilities in Jacksonville, Florida, to allow the Red Cross to park up to 75 trailers that will help transport relief items as soon as they’re needed.

Supporting our customers

We have closed several Amazon locations to keep employees and their families safe, and delivery routes have been affected by the storm damage, so we know customers in the same areas will be impacted.

Here’s what we’re doing to continue serving Amazon customers:

We will use our fulfillment capacity outside the region impacted by the storm to support customer orders, especially facilities in the Southwest and Midwest.

We are monitoring the hurricane’s forecast so we can precisely estimate what areas will be impacted by the storm and quickly deliver essential products to those communities.

For customers in impacted areas, we are extending our delivery promise because our teams will not be able to deliver in certain zip codes until it’s safe to do so.

We are monitoring our online stores 24 hours a day, both automatically and manually, to combat price gouging, including of essential items that might be in high-demand during the storm. We quickly remove bad actors and offers that don’t meet our long-standing policy of zero tolerance for price gouging in our stores.

We will continue to keep track of Hurricane Ian, mobilize our teams, and repurpose our logistics infrastructure to support our employees, customers, and the communities we call home.

Learn more about Amazon Disaster Relief.