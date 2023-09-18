September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Amazon will “go gold” (the color symbolizing the fight against childhood cancer) for the seventh year to support kids impacted by this disease as part of its commitment to have a meaningful impact in the communities we serve around the world.

Over 400,000 children across the globe will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and Amazon has an opportunity to make a difference for thousands of these children and their families by raising greater awareness and supporting the work being done in cancer research and front-line care.

Since 2017, Amazon has donated $26 million to leading pediatric oncology programs, and this year, as part of Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer, Amazon employees have many opportunities to support kids with cancer by volunteering with local organizations and pediatric oncology hospitals. Throughout September, Amazon employees will come together to get involved by building custom playsets, refurbishing playrooms at local hospitals, assembling care kits with books and education supplies, donating blood, and showing up to work dressed in pajamas or gold to stand in solidarity with kids with cancer.

Hear the stories of Jen, Mindy, Geanes and Alberto—four Amazon employees who have been affected by childhood cancer, as well as the incredible work that Seattle Children’s Hospital is doing to support this cause.

Jen Bridges, human resources business partner, United States

Jen Bridges is a human resources business partner based in Jeffersonville, Indiana. In April this year, Jen took her daughter Julia to the emergency room after noticing something unusual with her eyes. Julia was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and underwent surgery and chemotherapy. Her treatment is ongoing and she continues to make progress.

For many families touched by childhood cancer, their lives revolve around hospital stays. That’s why for Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer, Jen set up a donation drive at her Amazon site to collect toiletries, clothes, and games to help make those hospital visits more comfortable. Julia’s next scan is scheduled for the end of September, and as Jen takes Julia’s diagnosis day by day, the team at Amazon continues to support her.

Mindy Espidio-Garcia, director, Worldwide Operations, United States

Mindy’s story of her daughter Alana Sophia's battle with leukemia is one that inspires Amazon employees around the world to get involved in Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer each September.

Before passing away in March 2018, Alana endured months of intensive chemotherapy and hospitalizations as Mindy and her family tried to balance work and care for her two other daughters. During that difficult period, Mindy remembers how amazing her colleagues were. Her Amazon team helped their entire family by delivering meals and groceries and providing childcare. This September, Amazon employees will join Mindy in wearing their pajamas or gold to work to show solidarity with kids who wear pajamas throughout treatment. They’ll also volunteer their time to support kids with cancer in their communities.

Geanes De O Almeida Carreiro, learning trainer, Brazil

Geanes is the mother of 17-year-old Josefran, who was 12 when she and her family adopted him. Two years later, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. The family went to great lengths to support him in the fight against the disease. Among so many proofs of love, everyone sympathized with him by shaving their hair during Josefran’s treatment.

Today, Josefran is healed and certain that there is plenty of love in his family. That's why for Geanes, Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer is the campaign that touches her the most. It's about her “heart child,” Josefran, and so many other children who deserve the cure.

Alberto Jose Alvarez Olea, reliability maintenance engineering (RME) technician, Spain

Alberto joined Amazon in 2020 as an RME technician. His son Abel was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia when he was 18 months old. After many cycles of chemo, Abel's mother gave a successful bone marrow transplant. Alberto’s colleagues gave Abel a cape with a dinosaur and his name on it, calling him “Super Abel” for how well he fought his illness. Now Abel is 5 years old and living his life as a normal kid.

