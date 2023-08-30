Amazon has been closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia’s path and preparing our operations for the impact that this storm might have. In these situations, we have three main goals:

First, we prioritize the health and safety of all our teams. From employees in our fulfillment centers to delivery partners, our number one priority is keeping everyone safe.

Second, we put the mechanisms in place to resume deliveries when it is safe to do so and to inform our customers in the area about any potential delays in their shipments. We know that when disasters occur, many customers rely on Amazon for essential items if local availability drops due to a surge in demand.

Finally, we mobilize our infrastructure, inventory, and technology to support the communities impacted by these events. We work with dozens of organizations to donate products and use our logistics capabilities and AWS cloud technology to support relief efforts.

Amazon already has taken the following steps in anticipation of Hurricane Idalia:

Putting employee safety first

Making sure our employees are safe is our number one priority. Amazon has thousands of employees in the path of the storm, and we’ve taken the following measures to help keep everyone safe:



Amazon has a 24/7 operation dedicated to providing alerts when severe weather events are expected.



We have a chief meteorologist on staff who works with a team to create weather-informed warnings for our employees and partners around the world by analyzing weather conditions and identifying hazards, risks, vulnerabilities, and exposure.



Once a severe weather alert is flagged, we prepare activities and a timeline to act. Through this system, we’re able to communicate directly with sites and drivers when severe weather may impact them and make sure they are able to take the necessary precautions to remain safe.

Reducing customer disruption

With the temporary closing of some Amazon facilities, and likely damage to roads and other infrastructure, there may be impacts to customers in the region:



We will utilize our national network of storage and delivery to fulfill customer orders from outside the affected region.



We will adjust delivery estimates as the storm’s impact becomes clearer, so customers can have the most accurate information regarding when their packages will arrive. Customers will see updated delivery times for their specific orders and are encouraged to contact our 24/7 Customer Service teams for additional assistance.

Aiding impacted communities

We’ve started to mobilize our global logistics infrastructure, inventory, teams, and technology to be ready to assist communities—quickly:



Amazon has trailers standing by and ready at our Disaster Relief Hub outside of Atlanta



Along with dozens of other partners, Amazon is participating in the Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (FLVOAD) calls and coordination. FLVOAD is composed of organizations preparing to help with hurricane response and closely coordinating across the private, public, and nonprofit sector.

Learn more about Disaster Relief by Amazon.