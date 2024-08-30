An update on our commitment to create inclusive experiences across our global base of employees, customers, and the communities we serve.
In 2022, we announced our plan to conduct a racial equity audit — a third-party review of our policies, programs, and practices intended to identify any potentially disparate racial impacts on U.S. hourly employees. The audit was led by the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison (Paul, Weiss), and is just one part of the significant short- and long-term investments we’ve made to foster a more inclusive and welcoming workplace for all Amazonians. The audit wrapped up and we received the final report this month, so we wanted to share an update on the process and the observations.
This third-party review incorporates feedback collected during in-person listening sessions conducted across the United States, a survey of thousands of U.S. hourly Operations employees, a review of hundreds of documents relating to the Amazonian employee experience, and interviews with various site leaders, PXT employees, Amazon senior leaders, and subject matter experts. They then prepared a report, the Amazon Racial Equity Audit Report.
The report highlights a number of areas where our existing policies, programs, and initiatives are actively contributing to a more inclusive and equitable Amazon. Examples include Affinity Groups that foster a sense of belonging and create connections to our local communities, our comprehensive pay and benefits that are available on day one, robust onboarding and training programs, career advancement and training opportunities, and the variety of feedback mechanisms available to Amazonians and our culture of acting on that feedback.
We also know that there will always be more work to do, and the report outlines a few areas we’ll continue to inspect. While the report does not suggest needed structural changes to Amazon’s existing policies, programs and initiatives in this space, the recommendations are centered on something very familiar to Amazon — ongoing iterative improvement. We will continue to approach each opportunity to grow and advance our inclusion efforts with intentionality and consistency.
One example of that commitment to ongoing improvement is the enhancements we’ve made to the promotion process. To drive more internal promotions and improve the employee experience, in 2022, we launched a streamlined process to alert hourly employees to open roles fitting their experience and interest. On the hiring side, the improvements made help to mitigate risk of potential bias by ensuring that hiring managers are making objective, data-based decisions.
Another topic area addressed in the report is expanding language preferences for non-native English speakers. This is a space we’re already investing in for all our employees. SayHi Translate, an internal tool that translates conversations over hand-held devices in 72 languages and 114 dialects, was launched in 2022. SayHi enables Amazon Associates in operations to communicate across language barriers and contributes to end-to-end associate and driver experience, including applying, training, coaching and general day-to-day interactions with colleagues. The introduction and expansion of SayHi has been a great success, and we continue to look for ways to scale and improve its integration for our diverse, global workforce.
Across Amazon, we remain committed to our vision to build inclusive and equitable experiences for our global base of employees, customers, and the communities we serve. We believe that our employees should reflect the diversity of the customers we serve, and that each person should be valued for their unique experiences and perspectives. We work hard at that every day, and we’ll continue building these principles into the architecture of our products, talent strategies, and initiatives for employees, customers, and communities around the world.
To read the full report, visit the Amazon Racial Equity Audit Report. You can also find more information about Amazon’s inclusion efforts on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion page.