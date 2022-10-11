“Alexa, tell me a joke.” Learn some of the funny questions and requests you can ask Alexa.
Alexa has a variety of skills that can help you at home, from setting alarms and reminders to giving you weather reports, playing audiobooks, and keeping your home safe. But did you know Alexa also has a top-class sense of humor?
Interactive jokes, funny questions, and even pranks are part of Alexa’s splendid personality. To help you get started, here are 20 things to ask or say to Alexa that will make you and your family laugh and keep everyone entertained:
1Beatbox for me
2Teach me a prank
3Prank me
4Trick or treat
5We don't talk about Bruno
6Self-destruct
7Tell me a limerick
8Make a funny sound
9Flip a coin
10Give me a round of applause
11Who’s your celebrity crush?
12What’s the best thing about Mondays?
13Drum roll please
14What’s your favorite word?
15Cry for me
16Tell me a tongue twister
17What came first: The chicken or the egg?
18Insult me
19Roast Tom Brady
20Tell me a football burn
You can also hear some of Alexa’s classics by saying “Alexa, tell me a joke,” check out our Fun with Alexa hub, and read Tell Me a Joke: Alexa's 99 Favorites to find more ways to interact with the Alexa voice assistant.
Learn more about the newest Alexa features.