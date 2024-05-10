5 cool ways to personalize your Amazon Echo Buds, from expanded tap controls to customized audio

Amazon Echo Buds (2023) are a great way to take Alexa on the go with you. Echo Buds feature a semi-in-ear design that is built to deliver rich audio, long-lasting battery life, premium features, and hands-free access to Alexa for just $49.99. Simply ask Alexa to cue music, make a call, or set a reminder while on the go. Echo Buds include a number of features that enable you to personalize your experience and stay productive.
Check out these five features—including two new ones—to make the most out of your Echo Buds.
1.Updated tap controls
Customers can already personalize Echo Bud tap controls—for example, you can set your buds to start a recommended playlist with a long press of either earbud, or pause a song with a single tap. With an all-new update, we’ve expanded the selection of tap controls available for customers. Now, you can set a tap gesture to perform a custom Alexa action or Routine, such as getting the weather or the traffic report, with just a tap. You can customize tap controls in the Alexa app.
2.Change your wake word
If you don’t want to use “Alexa” as the wake word on your Echo Buds, you now have the option to change it to “Echo.” To make this update, simply go to Echo Buds device settings in the Alexa app and select “Echo” as your new wake word.
3.Multipoint Pairing
Use Multipoint Pairing to connect your Echo Buds with multiple Bluetooth-enabled devices, and seamlessly switch audio between two of them. That means if you connect your Echo Buds to your laptop and phone, you can easily take a video call on the computer, and then switch to listening to Audible on your phone when walking out the door—all without toggling your Bluetooth settings.
4.VIP Filter
Stay up to date on your most important notifications, without checking your phone. With VIP Filter, you can choose the contacts and apps you want to receive a notification from by adding them to your VIP list, and then Alexa will filter out the rest.
5.Audio personalization
Tailor your audio experience for a fuller sound, based on your earbud fit and hearing preferences. You can personalize the range of frequencies and volumes for each earbud to tune audio for your unique hearing preferences in the Alexa app.
Echo Buds (2023) are available now for just $49.99. Learn about other ways to take Alexa on the go with Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses.