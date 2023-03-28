Back to Amazon
NewsEntertainment

7 fun facts about actor, writer, and director Zach Braff

Written by Malia Karlinsky
1 min
 
Written by Malia Karlinsky
Zach Braff working on set and a poster of his new movie "A Good Person" on the right.
Who would Braff like to work with next? What’s the last thing he ordered from Amazon?
Whether he’s acting, writing, or directing, Zach Braff infuses heart and humor into everything he does.

These days, he’s enjoying being behind the camera. He recently directed the buzzworthy new MGM movie, A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman.

We thought it’d be fun to turn the camera around and get a glimpse of who he is off set. Here are seven fun facts we caught.
Who would Braff like to work with next? What’s the last thing he ordered from Amazon?
Whether he’s acting, writing, or directing, Zach Braff infuses heart and humor into everything he does.

These days, he’s enjoying being behind the camera. He recently directed the buzzworthy new MGM movie, A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman.

We thought it’d be fun to turn the camera around and get a glimpse of who he is off set. Here are seven fun facts we caught.
  • 1.
    What actor would you like to work with?
    Andrew Garfield. I think he's wonderful.
  • 2.
    What’s your go-to snack when you're writing?
    Berry smoothies.
  • 3.
    What’s your favorite movie?
    The Worst Person in the World.
  • 4.
    What music are you into right now?
    Lizzy McAlpine. There's a song from her on our soundtrack that's really beautiful called “To the Mountains.”
  • 5.
    If you could make a movie about anything, what would it be?
    I'm writing something new, but I can't talk about it yet (Braff laughs).
  • 6.
    You are an actor, writer, and director—which are you most excited about right now?
    I'm the best version of myself creatively when I'm directing.
  • 7.
    What is the last thing you ordered from Amazon?
    I'm like everybody. I order from Amazon every day. The last thing I ordered is an adapter that goes into your iPhone, and then you can put a little SDI card from your camera into it, and share photos from a camera right into your iPhone. And it came the next day.
Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in a scene of "A Good Person" and the poster of the movie on the left side.
See Braff’s new film, A Good Person, in theaters beginning March 24.
Entertainment
About the Author
Malia Karlinsky
Malia is a content creator and Emmy award winning journalist based in Seattle.
