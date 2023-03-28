7 fun facts about actor, writer, and director Zach Braff

Who would Braff like to work with next? What’s the last thing he ordered from Amazon?
Whether he’s acting, writing, or directing, Zach Braff infuses heart and humor into everything he does.
These days, he’s enjoying being behind the camera. He recently directed the buzzworthy new MGM movie, A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman.
We thought it’d be fun to turn the camera around and get a glimpse of who he is off set. Here are seven fun facts we caught.
1.What actor would you like to work with?Andrew Garfield. I think he's wonderful.
2.What’s your go-to snack when you're writing?Berry smoothies.
3.What’s your favorite movie?
4.What music are you into right now?Lizzy McAlpine. There's a song from her on our soundtrack that's really beautiful called “To the Mountains.”
5.If you could make a movie about anything, what would it be?I'm writing something new, but I can't talk about it yet (Braff laughs).
6.You are an actor, writer, and director—which are you most excited about right now?I'm the best version of myself creatively when I'm directing.
7.What is the last thing you ordered from Amazon?I'm like everybody. I order from Amazon every day. The last thing I ordered is an adapter that goes into your iPhone, and then you can put a little SDI card from your camera into it, and share photos from a camera right into your iPhone. And it came the next day.
See Braff’s new film, A Good Person, in theaters beginning March 24.
