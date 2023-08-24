Billy the Kid—the epic romantic adventure series inspired by the life of America’s most infamous outlaw—is coming back for a second season.

Photo by David Brown/MGM+

The series follows Billy (Tom Blyth) and his allies as they square off against his oldest friend, Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber), and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring. When shots are fired, the conflict escalates into a full-blown war, leaving Billy with the challenge of hanging onto his soul, and the love of his life.

The series, written and created by Michael Hirst (Vikings, The Tudors, Elizabeth), is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and DeLine Pictures and is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution. It will be available to stream on MGM+ through Prime Video starting October 15. Before Season Two premieres, you can rewatch or catch up on Season One.

Photo by David Brown/MGM+

