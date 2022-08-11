Amazon strives to be Earth’s most customer-centric company. As part of that effort, Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit partnered with General Electric (GE) and GE Appliances, a Haier Company, to jointly file a lawsuit against 16 defendants who deceived customers by falsely advertising and attempting to sell counterfeit GE-branded water filters in Amazon’s store.

“We are committed to only offering authentic products in our store. Counterfeiters harm customer trust and are often linked to other criminal enterprises,” said Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit. “So it’s in everyone’s best interest—retailers, brands, and law enforcement—to bring an end to counterfeiting. We appreciate GE and GE Appliances partnership in our efforts to find and take action against fraudsters.”

Amazon’s brand protection efforts are focused on three pillars: proactive controls, powerful tools for brands and rights owners, and holding counterfeiters accountable. All three of those brand protection pillars delivered in this case to protect customers and the GE brand from the defendants, who worked with each other as part of an organized counterfeiting scheme.

Through the rigor of Amazon’s Project Zero and Brand Registry brand protection tools, Amazon and GE Appliances were able to detect and quarantine counterfeit products, sending samples to GE Appliances for review. Once Amazon and GE Appliances verified the fakes, Amazon blocked the respective selling accounts and proactively issued full refunds to customers who purchased the counterfeit items. Customers are always protected with Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee if they receive a product that is not in the condition expected, whether the product is sold by Amazon or a third party.

Counterfeiters make it tough to distinguish a genuine water filter from a fake, but Amazon, GE, and GE Appliances are taking action to protect customers. Genuine GE-branded water filters are tested by GE Appliances to ensure the highest quality of filtration for safe and clean drinking water—removing impurities that you often can’t see, taste, or smell.

“It’s important that consumers are aware of the risks associated with counterfeit refrigerator water filters. Fake filters do not adhere to the same quality and performance standards, and fail to provide filtration performance. Non-genuine filters can also impact your refrigerator’s functionality and cause leaks. At GE Appliances, we stand behind genuine products with third-party testing you can trust,” said James Downey, senior director of water filtration at GE Appliances.

Case number: Amazon.com Inc., et al. v. KexleWaterFilters, et al. (Docket No. 2:22-cv-01120 (W.D. Wash.)), United States District Court for the Western District of Washington

