Washington state legislators made history this year through strategic investments in our state’s transportation system that will help move the entire state forward. As Washington's largest private employer, with more than 85,000 employees, and the operator of an expansive logistics network, we at Amazon are especially interested in the transportation system and have a long history of advocating for its maintenance and expansion. We know that transportation investments help everyone, as Washington residents rely on transportation infrastructure to commute to work, deliver goods, and participate in economic activity.

We thank Senator Marko Liias and Representative Jake Fey for their leadership on the recently passed bicameral infrastructure proposal, “Move Ahead Washington,” and we thank the legislators who passed this bill for the benefit of our state’s residents and continued economic growth.

This package will fix old bridges, patch our roads, and help ensure clean air and water through projects that address smog, fish barriers, and stormwater runoff. It will improve system reliability, reduce carbon emissions and traffic, and offer more innovative travel choices. It will provide near-term construction jobs as we recover from the COVID-induced recession, along with long-term economic benefits that come from improved infrastructure. It also makes significant progress on our state’s maintenance, operation, and preservation backlog while continuing to build a clean and equitable transportation future. It’s the right package for right now.

It includes key projects like the I-405 corridor, bus rapid transit on I-405, the Eastrail bike and walking path in Bellevue, and the Mountains to Sound Greenway to support the rapid job growth on the Eastside while reducing carbon emissions. The package also wisely leverages federal funds through continued investment in the Cascadia Ultra-High-Speed Rail Corridor, and it includes innovative clean transportation programs like electric ferries.

We know the state can’t do it alone, and the private sector will continue to partner and support these important investments. Amazon is working to do its part by providing $7.5 million to Eastrail by funding transit options and reducing commutes, and by purchasing 100,000 electric delivery vans. We’re also investing billions of dollars in affordable housing infrastructure and related climate action.

We appreciate the great leadership shown by our legislators, Governor Jay Inslee, and officials at the State Department of Transportation who have invested many hours in thoughtful ideas and community outreach. We’re proud to help lead Keep Washington Rolling, the broad coalition of business, labor, environmental groups, and local governments that provided a united voice of support for increased investment. Strong leadership and collaboration helped enact these transportation investments, allowing individuals and businesses in our state to continue to thrive.