8 great gaming deals you won’t want to miss during Amazon Gaming Week

From monitors and headphones to external hard drives, here are great deals on all sorts of gaming accessories.
Gamers, rejoice! Amazon Gaming Week is here. The week-long sale event runs through Sunday, May 28, and will be filled with great offerings of deals and promotions for every kind of gamer.
What can you expect to find during Amazon Gaming Week? There are more than 130 deals across nearly a dozen categories that include video games, PCs, home entertainment, and toys.
Below we’re highlighting just a few of the best deals you can find during this event—but be sure to check out the Amazon Gaming Week page for the full list of deals.
8 great gaming deals you won’t want to miss
1.Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming ControllerThis premium controller for the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC has great ergonomics, extra remappable front-facing buttons and hair-trigger switches that enable an ultra-fast rate of fire. Usually $99.99, the black version of the controller is on sale for $59.99.
2.Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSDIt often seems like no hard drive is big enough for all the games and video files you need to store, so you can expand your desktop PC with an additional 2TB with Samsung’s 990 PRO 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 internal Solid State Drive. It has fast read and write speeds while being super energy efficient. And it comes with two months of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography for free. Normally $289.99, you can buy this item for $169.99 during Gaming Week.
3.HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming HeadsetThis over-ear headset works with PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The 53mm drivers are capable of 7.1-channel virtual surround sound which is transmitted over a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection. You can snag this headset for $119.99 — a $30 discount from the original price of $149.99.
4.Roblox Digital Gift CardAre you fan of Roblox, the online social gaming platform? Treat yourself or someone in your life to a digital gift card. When you buy a Roblox digital gift card for any amount between $50 and $200, you’ll save 10%. This deal is only live for two days: Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27.
5.Beats Fit ProThese true wireless earbuds include active noise cancellation with a transparency mode that lets you optionally hear what’s going on around you. They’re available in nine colors, all of them $25 off for $199.95—plus you get a $25 Amazon gift card.
6.Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey Curved Gaming MonitorBigger is better, especially when it comes to seeing the action while gaming. Samsung’s G65B QHD monitor has a super-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, rapid 1ms response time and an immersive 1000R curve. It’s also deeply discounted; usually $799.99, you can get it now for $499.99.
7.Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming KeyboardNothing beats the speed and accuracy of a mechanical keyboard—or at least that used to be true before optical switches. This Mini model from Razer uses optical tech to register key presses insanely fast with ultra-short 1mm actuation distances. You get customizable lighting with in-game support from 30 partners and fully programmable macros. Currently you can get it for $79.99, down from $129.99.
8.HyperX QuadCast S USB MicrophoneThis desktop USB mic is equally adept at delivering in-game audio and recording podcasts and videos thanks to four selectable polar patterns and a built-in anti-vibration shock mount. The mic also has fully programmable RGB lighting. Usually $159.99, it’s now $129.99.
