Gamers know that Amazon is a great day-to-day destination for all things gaming—in addition to a vast inventory of games and gaming gear, Prime members get access to free games and in-game content at Prime Gaming, along with a free channel subscription on Twitch.tv. It gets better, because right now there are even more reasons to visit Amazon: It’s Amazon Gaming Week.

What is Amazon Gaming Week?

Amazon Gaming Week is a week-long sale event filled with deals and promotions for every kind of gamer. In fact, expect to find more than 130 deals in a wide variety of categories. That’s because Gaming Week isn’t just about games—in addition, there are discounts on other software, PCs, home entertainment, audio, musical instruments, and wireless products.

When is Amazon Gaming Week?

Amazon Gaming Week starts Monday, May 22 and runs through Sunday, May 28.

What types of deals can we expect?

Whether you’re a beginner just getting started in the world of gaming or an experienced gamer who needs to upgrade your rig or expand your game library, you can find a wide selection of deals and promotions from top brands this week.

The list of deals is long. Brands like ASUS, CyberPower, iBuyPower, HP, Razer, Dell, and MSI are offering discounts on gaming laptops and desktops, with the opportunity to save an average of over 21% during Gaming Week. Don’t need an entire system, but you’re looking to upgrade gaming components? You’re still in luck. ASUS, Cooler Master, PNY, and Kingston will be offering deals on a wide variety of computer components and peripherals, with an average discount of almost 16%. Western Digital and SanDisk are also on hand with deals on storage and memory as well.

This is also a good time to snap up a new gaming monitor; brands like Samsung, Acer, MSI, Dell, HP, and others will be slashing prices by an average of 24%. Gamer favorite Steelseries is marking down headsets, keyboards, and other peripherals by an average of 17%. And Logitech is deeply discounting its Logitech G family of gaming peripherals (expect to save an average of almost 18%). If you’re a VR gamer, HTC has some deeply discounted accessories for the Vive PR headset as well.

And of course, Gaming Week wouldn’t be complete without games. Take Two has marked down WWE 2K23 by 25%, for example. Even Roblox is on hand with rare discounts on Roblox digital gift cards.

That’s just scratching the surface—there’s a lot more under the hood during Amazon Gaming Week. But remember that it’s only a week long, so be sure to check out all the deals and promotions starting May 22.