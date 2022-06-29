At Amazon, our physical retail and technology team has spent the past several years removing friction from in-store shopping experiences. We began by helping shoppers skip checkout lines with Just Walk Out technology, and then made a quick grocery trip even quicker with the Amazon Dash Cart. These technologies transformed the in-store shopping experience at stores such as Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh. Now, we’re excited to introduce a new analytics service built by our physical retail and technology team to continue evolving the in-store shopping experience.

Store Analytics provides brands with aggregated and anonymized insights about the performance of their products, promotions, and ad campaigns in Just Walk Out technology and Amazon Dash Cart-enabled Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S. These insights will help those same stores continuously improve the shopper experience by making the store layout easier for shoppers to find their favorite items and discover new ones, improving selection and availability of products, and delivering great value through relevant promotions and advertising.

With Store Analytics, brands will have access to details on how their products are discovered, considered, and purchased in applicable stores to help them inform decisions related to selection, promotions, and ad campaigns. Through the secure Store Analytics dashboard, brands can access aggregated and anonymized data about how their products rank and perform. Additionally, advertisers running in-store campaigns such as digital signage will see associated performance metrics in their ad campaign reports. These data-driven Store Analytics insights allow brands to better understand the path to purchase for their products, helping them to evolve and refine their assortment, merchandising, and advertising over time.

We know that shoppers care about how their information is used and shared, so we've put a lot of thought into how we can make this service useful for brands while continuing to protect shoppers' privacy. In all use cases, Store Analytics will only provide aggregated and anonymized data to brands, meaning that what is shared with brands is presented as a grouping and does not contain any personal information. We do not share anything that can be linked back to any individual shopper; rather only offer totals, averages, and percentages about product, promotion, and ad campaign performance—for example, the percentage of how often their product was taken off the shelf and then purchased either during that store visit or later on Amazon.com. We never share personal information about shoppers, so the data brands receive will never include details such as their name, individual browsing data, or individual session details like the time of day they shopped or the store at which they shopped. Further, no video or images of shoppers will be shared with brands as part of this service.

We also understand that not all shoppers want their data used for Store Analytics, even though what is shared is always aggregated and anonymized. For these shoppers, we offer an opt out by following the simple instructions on our Store Analytics website. Shoppers who opt out can still use Just Walk Out technology and Amazon Dash Carts in Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores; however, we will not retain or use data for the purpose of Store Analytics or related advertising measurement from any future shopping trips for that shopper’s account.

To learn more, visit the Store Analytics website.

FAQs

What data is Store Analytics collecting?

What data is being shared with brands as part of Store Analytics and related ads measurement?

How does Store Analytics benefit shoppers?

With Store Analytics, we can now better continuously improve the in-store experience for shoppers in Just Walk Out technology and Amazon Dash Cart-enabled Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S. by making the store layout easier for shoppers to find their favorite items and discover new ones, improving selection and availability of products, and delivering great value through relevant promotions and advertising.

Are you sharing personal information?

How is Amazon storing customers’ data?

We follow Amazon’s long-standing privacy and security policies and approaches. Store Analytics data is stored in a secure zone in the cloud. We always anonymize and aggregate the data before providing it to brands who receive the service.

How does Store Analytics protect customer privacy?

Which Amazon stores does Store Analytics apply to?

Store Analytics applies to Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S. with either Just Walk Out technology or Amazon Dash Carts today.

Are you sharing video or images of shoppers with brands as part of this service?

Will brands be able to target ads based on Store Analytics data?

We do not have plans to do so at this time.

What are the steps I follow if I want to opt out of sharing my data with Store Analytics?

Shoppers can opt out of sharing their data with Store Analytics by going to the Store Analytics website and following the simple opt-out instructions. Navigate to the “submit your preference” section, select “do not include my shopping data in Store Analytics,” and then press the “submit” button. To opt out on a mobile device, shoppers can go directly to the Store Analytics website and follow the same simple steps, or navigate to “Your Account” in the Amazon Shopping App or on Amazon.com on their mobile browser.

How are you notifying customers of this opt out?

Shoppers are provided with information about Store Analytics and can opt out of having their data included in the service on our website. This website is also linked to under Amazon account settings, included on the Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh store “Help” pages, and linked in email receipts. In addition, notice of the opt out is included on in-store signage and in email receipts from Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S. when shoppers use Just Walk Out technology or Amazon Dash Carts to check out.