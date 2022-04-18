To kick off National Pet Month, Amazon is celebrating the furry (and scaly!) members of your family with our first ever Amazon Pet Day. On May 2, Amazon will offer 24 hours of big savings to all U.S. shoppers on a wide selection of tail-wagging deals across categories such as home, pets, and electronics. Whether owners want treats for their sweet pup, need a camera to keep an eye on their furry friend, or recently welcomed a pet into their home and need extra cleaning supplies, Amazon Pet Day has them covered. Amazon Pet Day kicks off at amazon.com/pets-deals on May 2 at midnight PDT. The event is open to all Amazon shoppers in the U.S.

Amazon announces Pet Day deals on May 2

Prime members who shop on Amazon Pet Day will also have access to special offers to rent or buy iconic pet movies on Prime Video, and Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card holders will receive 10% cash back on pet products. Stay tuned on the blog for more details ahead of the event!

Customers can simultaneously shop and support a pet charity through AmazonSmile. Customers visiting smile.amazon.com find the exact same Amazon experience—amazing deals, wide selection, fast, free delivery options to ensure toys and treats arrive quickly—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of the customer’s choice. Visit here to learn more about how to sign up and support a charity of your choice. Customers can donate too by shopping AmazonSmile Charity Lists for animal shelters. Visit our Adopt A Shelter page to learn more.

Pet shoppers can create Amazon Pet Profiles and receive recommendations curated for their pet all year round. Whether you own a dog, bird, horse, reptile, or fish, Amazon Pet Profiles accommodates all sorts of breeds and species. Owners can set up a profile to receive personalized recommendations and coupons based on various factors such as breed, size, and preferences. From there, shopping is easy. Just visit amazon.com/yourpets to get started.