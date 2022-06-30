With Prime Day returning July 12-13, now is a good time to make sure you've activated AmazonSmile. When you shop using AmazonSmile, you'll find the same Amazon storefront you know and love, with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of your choice, at no additional cost.

Below are the steps to get started on your desktop and mobile devices.

How to sign up for AmazonSmile

How to use AmazonSmile on a web browser:

Visit smile.amazon.com Sign in with the same account you use for Amazon.com Select your charity Start shopping! Remember to checkout at smile.amazon.com to generate donations for your chosen charity.

Tip: Add a bookmark to make it easier to shop at smile.amazon.com

How to use AmazonSmile using the Amazon app on your mobile phone:

Open the Amazon Shopping app Navigate to the main menu (≡) Tap on Settings and then select “AmazonSmile” Select your charity and then follow the on-screen instructions to turn ON AmazonSmile in the mobile app Once AmazonSmile has been activated in your app, future eligible app purchases will generate a donation for the charity you have selected.

Note: The tablet app is not yet supported. Please visit smile.amazon.com/onthego

$365 million donated to charities through AmazonSmile program Amazon has supported hundreds of thousands of charitable organizations—from global humanitarian efforts and animal welfare groups to school PTAs, hospitals, and more. These organizations received donations from Amazon generated by customers who shopped using AmazonSmile. Read more

How to register and receive donations for your 501(c)(3) charitable organization*

Visit https://org.amazon.com/ Click the yellow “Register Now” button Search for your organization by name or EIN Click the yellow “Register” button next to your organization’s name Follow the instructions to complete registration

*In order to register and receive donations, you must be an official representative of an eligible organization and meet eligibility requirements.

