Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
Subscribe
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | Amazon Privacy Policy | © 1996-2024 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
Americas
United States
About Amazon (English)
México
About Amazon (Español)
Canada
About Amazon (English) About Amazon (Français)
Brazil
About Amazon (Português)
NewsRetail

14 Valentine's Day must-haves you can buy on Amazon

Written by Amazon Staff
3 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
An image of lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson sitting on a sofa wearing pink pajamas.
Lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson shares some of her favorites from Amazon’s Valentine’s Day storefront.

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening with that special someone, a movie night with your bestie, or even a little something for that in-between situationship, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and Amazon has what you need. Amazon's Valentine's Day Shop offers a wide range of gifts and indulgences for everyone in your life, and we worked with lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson of @neutrallyashlan to pick out some of her favorites.

Valentine's gifts for her: collage of lipstick, purse, sweatshirt with heart, lip masks, and heart-shaped purses
20 unique Valentine's gifts for her for $50 or less—all available on Amazon
Find unique and practical holiday gift ideas for everyone in your life.
Read more

Sorenson's picks offer something for everyone: from stunning stemware and beautiful blooms to cozy loungewear and crave-worthy chocolate. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate all of the relationships in your life, so stock up on these sure-to-please items before it's too late.

See what Sorenson has to say about these products.

Lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson shares some of her favorites from Amazon’s Valentine’s Day storefront.

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening with that special someone, a movie night with your bestie, or even a little something for that in-between situationship, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and Amazon has what you need. Amazon's Valentine's Day Shop offers a wide range of gifts and indulgences for everyone in your life, and we worked with lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson of @neutrallyashlan to pick out some of her favorites.

Valentine's gifts for her: collage of lipstick, purse, sweatshirt with heart, lip masks, and heart-shaped purses
20 unique Valentine's gifts for her for $50 or less—all available on Amazon
Find unique and practical holiday gift ideas for everyone in your life.
Read more

Sorenson's picks offer something for everyone: from stunning stemware and beautiful blooms to cozy loungewear and crave-worthy chocolate. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate all of the relationships in your life, so stock up on these sure-to-please items before it's too late.

See what Sorenson has to say about these products.

  • 1.
    Esterfield Forever Flowers
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    Save time and leave behind overpriced roses from the store and purchase real preserved roses that last up to a year. Plus, they make a great addition to your dining room decor!

    Shop the item

  • 2.
    Simple Modern 50 oz. Tumbler
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    Simple Modern has been a brand favorite of mine when it comes to tumbler cups. It’s perfectly insulated for cold or hot drinks, and I thought this shade was the perfect color for Valentine’s Day!

    Shop the item

  • 3.
    Victoria’s Secret Modal Long Pajama Set
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    Whether you’re having a date night in or heading out to a cute Galentine’s Day party, these pajamas are perfect for either occasion.

    Shop the item

  • 4.
    Bedsure White Fleece Throw Blanket
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    This affordable throw will cozy up any space. I have been using it nonstop and love everything about this blanket!

    Shop the item

  • 5.
    JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    For the music lover or jet-setter in your life, this gift is sure to be a hit! This Bluetooth speaker has an ultra-portable design, is waterproof, and plays hours of music.

    Shop the item

  • 6.
    ELIXIR Glassware Classy Champagne Flutes
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    Whether you’re hosting or attending a Valentine’s Day party, these champagne glasses are the perfect addition!

    Shop the item

  • 7.
    Heart Shaped Cup - Double Walled Insulated Glass Coffee Mug
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    Romanticize your morning coffee with these heart-shaped mugs for February! I love using these for both morning coffee and nighttime tea. Also, who doesn’t love a new coffee mug for a gift?!

    Shop the item

  • 8.
    Peking Handicraft Red Heart Hook Pillow
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    If you want to add some love to your house for Valentine’s Day, then an easy addition is this cute heart pillow. This simple heart pillow definitely added some fun and a pop of color to our living room!

    Shop the item

  • 9.
    Date Night Ideas Scratch Off Card Game
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    If you’re in need of new date ideas, this is the find for you! This game has 35 different date ideas and provides different categories for you and your spouse to choose from. We will be using these not only on Valentine’s Day but for future date nights!

    Shop the item

  • 10.
    Jiskan Golf Accessories Set
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    This gift is perfect for the golfer in your life. It's a high-end leather case which contains golf balls, a rangefinder, golf tees, a cleaning brush, a scoreboard, a divot knife, and a golf ball clamp!

    Shop the item

  • 11.
    Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    This jewelry box has three adjustable compartments, multiple slots for your rings, and an earring and necklace section. It's a great gift for the traveler in your life or for everyday use. This magenta color is so fitting for Valentine’s Day, and a bonus, it’s easy to find when searching through your things or suitcase.

    Shop the item

  • 12.
    Women's Crescent Shoulder Bag
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    This purse is not only the perfect fit for Valentine’s Day but for your everyday wear. I have been wearing this bag on multiple date nights. Red is a classic color, so if you’re like me and love to add a pop of color with an accessory, this one is sure to be a favorite!

    Shop the item

  • 13.
    Chocolate Gift Box
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    Chocolates are a Valentine’s staple, so this year, treat yourself or someone you love to this beautiful box of chocolates! They come individually wrapped with multiple flavors and make for the perfect dessert or snack!

    Shop the item

  • 14.
    MINKARS Weekender Bag
    An image of a Valentine’s Day product available on Amazon recommended by lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson.

    This weekender bag is one of my favorites! It has so much room inside. I am able to bring my laptop, shoes, and pack smaller items with plenty of space inside. It's also available in the perfect shade of pink for Valentine’s Day!

    Shop the item

Find more gift inspiration in Amazon's Valentine's Day Shop.

Related Tags
ShoppingRetail
More Amazon News
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se