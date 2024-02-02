14 Valentine's Day must-haves you can buy on Amazon

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening with that special someone, a movie night with your bestie, or even a little something for that in-between situationship, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and Amazon has what you need. Amazon's Valentine's Day Shop offers a wide range of gifts and indulgences for everyone in your life, and we worked with lifestyle influencer Ashlan Sorenson of @neutrallyashlan to pick out some of her favorites.
Sorenson's picks offer something for everyone: from stunning stemware and beautiful blooms to cozy loungewear and crave-worthy chocolate. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate all of the relationships in your life, so stock up on these sure-to-please items before it's too late.
See what Sorenson has to say about these products.
-
1.Esterfield Forever Flowers
Save time and leave behind overpriced roses from the store and purchase real preserved roses that last up to a year. Plus, they make a great addition to your dining room decor!
-
2.Simple Modern 50 oz. Tumbler
Simple Modern has been a brand favorite of mine when it comes to tumbler cups. It’s perfectly insulated for cold or hot drinks, and I thought this shade was the perfect color for Valentine’s Day!
-
3.Victoria’s Secret Modal Long Pajama Set
Whether you’re having a date night in or heading out to a cute Galentine’s Day party, these pajamas are perfect for either occasion.
-
4.Bedsure White Fleece Throw Blanket
This affordable throw will cozy up any space. I have been using it nonstop and love everything about this blanket!
-
5.JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
For the music lover or jet-setter in your life, this gift is sure to be a hit! This Bluetooth speaker has an ultra-portable design, is waterproof, and plays hours of music.
-
6.ELIXIR Glassware Classy Champagne Flutes
Whether you’re hosting or attending a Valentine’s Day party, these champagne glasses are the perfect addition!
-
7.Heart Shaped Cup - Double Walled Insulated Glass Coffee Mug
Romanticize your morning coffee with these heart-shaped mugs for February! I love using these for both morning coffee and nighttime tea. Also, who doesn’t love a new coffee mug for a gift?!
-
8.Peking Handicraft Red Heart Hook Pillow
If you want to add some love to your house for Valentine’s Day, then an easy addition is this cute heart pillow. This simple heart pillow definitely added some fun and a pop of color to our living room!
-
9.Date Night Ideas Scratch Off Card Game
If you’re in need of new date ideas, this is the find for you! This game has 35 different date ideas and provides different categories for you and your spouse to choose from. We will be using these not only on Valentine’s Day but for future date nights!
-
10.Jiskan Golf Accessories Set
This gift is perfect for the golfer in your life. It's a high-end leather case which contains golf balls, a rangefinder, golf tees, a cleaning brush, a scoreboard, a divot knife, and a golf ball clamp!
-
11.Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer
This jewelry box has three adjustable compartments, multiple slots for your rings, and an earring and necklace section. It's a great gift for the traveler in your life or for everyday use. This magenta color is so fitting for Valentine’s Day, and a bonus, it’s easy to find when searching through your things or suitcase.
-
12.Women's Crescent Shoulder Bag
This purse is not only the perfect fit for Valentine’s Day but for your everyday wear. I have been wearing this bag on multiple date nights. Red is a classic color, so if you’re like me and love to add a pop of color with an accessory, this one is sure to be a favorite!
-
13.Chocolate Gift Box
Chocolates are a Valentine’s staple, so this year, treat yourself or someone you love to this beautiful box of chocolates! They come individually wrapped with multiple flavors and make for the perfect dessert or snack!
-
14.MINKARS Weekender Bag
This weekender bag is one of my favorites! It has so much room inside. I am able to bring my laptop, shoes, and pack smaller items with plenty of space inside. It's also available in the perfect shade of pink for Valentine’s Day!