We launched Buy with Prime in April 2022 as a new benefit for Prime members to extend the shopping benefits that we all know and love—like fast, free shipping, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns—to online stores beyond Amazon.com.

Buy with Prime lets millions of U.S.-based Prime members shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the trusted experience they expect from Amazon. Prime members see the Prime logo and delivery promise on eligible products, which signals that the item is available for free delivery—as fast as the next day—with easy returns.

Allowing merchants to offer Prime shopping benefits on their own direct-to-consumer online stores is an exciting part of the Buy with Prime mission to help merchants of all sizes grow their business whether on Amazon or beyond.

Increasing shopper conversion

With shoppers purchasing directly from merchants’ online stores, Buy with Prime allows merchants to build customer relationships and brand loyalty while offering conversion-driving benefits.

In fact, Buy with Prime has been shown to increase shopper conversion by 25% on average, according to internal Amazon data. This data point measures the average increase in shoppers who placed an order when Buy with Prime was an available purchase option versus when it was not, during the same time period.

It’s important to note that this is an average. We’ve seen some merchants, like Trophy Skin, report shopper conversion of more than 30% since adding Buy with Prime to their online store. Additionally, merchants such as Wyze have told us they are seeing a 25% higher conversion rate and have added Buy with Prime to all eligible products in their catalog. Hydralyte told us that after adding Buy with Prime, they have seen a 14% increase in conversion.

Making Buy with Prime more widely available

Since launching in April 2022, Buy with Prime has been available to merchants on an invite-only basis. During this time, we’ve been relentlessly iterating to make sure we’re building the best possible product and experience for merchants and Prime members.

We’re thrilled with how Buy with Prime has helped merchants succeed so far, and we’re just getting started. We’re excited to announce that by January 31, Buy with Prime will be available to all eligible U.S.-based merchants.

We’ll continue working closely with our merchants to grow Buy with Prime and add new tools and offerings. We’re constantly improving the experience.

Introducing Reviews from Amazon

We’re also launching a new capability for Buy with Prime merchants: the ability to display customer reviews from Amazon.com within their own online stores. The ability to display ratings and reviews on their own ecommerce stores can help merchants increase shopper trust and conversion, and better inform shopper purchase decisions.

Ecommerce provider integrations: BigCommerce

Buy with Prime is designed to work with most online stores built with services offered by ecommerce service providers, including BigCommerce. On January 10, BigCommerce announced the Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce. This new self-service integration will help BigCommerce merchants easily enable Buy with Prime on their storefronts—no coding required. With this integration, we’re providing merchants with improved onboarding and management features to support their growth.

We’ve been working closely with merchants since launching Buy with Prime, and we’re thrilled to hear that the program has helped drive such impressive results so far. We’ll continue innovating and investing in new features and tools to help merchants of all sizes succeed—and give Prime members the shopping benefits they love, whether it’s on Amazon or beyond.

