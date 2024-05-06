Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul savings event is coming back for a second year—just in time to help customers get ready for a beautiful summer ahead! The week-long savings event kicks off at 12:00 a.m. PDT Monday, May 13, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, May 19. During the event, customers will receive a promotional credit for $10 when they spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon. The promotion will be automatically added to cart on qualifying orders and can be used on a Beauty or Premium Beauty purchase for items shipped and sold by Amazon.
The event won’t start until next week, but customers can start enjoying the savings—and the beauty inspiration—now. Find great deals on items that will help you enjoy your most beautiful summer ever, including products for glowing skin, beach-ready makeup, colorful nails, men’s grooming, hot weather hair and personal care, travel and discovery sets, and everything you need to get glam for all your summer celebrations. Additionally, shop Amazon this week for great deals on beauty items that are perfect for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts. Prime members get fast, free shipping on every order.
Check out some of Amazon Beauty’s hottest deals below, and don’t forget to shop the Summer Beauty Haul when it kicks off on May 13.
- 20% off good.clean.goop beauty The Fruit Facial Exfoliating Scrub
This face scrub from the latest beauty brand from goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow provides both physical and chemical exfoliation, revealing glowing skin.
- 20% off Lancôme Dual Finish Multi-tasking Longwear Powder Foundation
A sheer to full-coverage powder foundation makeup for a matte, shine-free finish, this is a mattifying and long-lasting makeup powder and foundation in one.
- 20% off Glamnetic Press On Nails
Glamnetic Press-On Nail Sets offer high-quality salon style and feature protective UV coating, to ensure your nails will never break or split. The sets are reusable with up to 2 weeks per wear.
- 20% off Black Girl Sunscreen Face & Body Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
Specially formulated for dark skin tones, this SPF 30 sunscreen lotion offers robust protection against UVA and UVB rays, preventing premature aging, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots.
- 20% off JVN Trusted Trio Essentials Set
From Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, JVN is offering a set of their most-loved products including a full-size Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil, a travel size Complete Instant Recovery Serum, and a travel size Complete Air Dry Cream.
- 20% off Beekman 1802 Wonder Milk Buttery Botanical Jelly
This petroleum-free, multipurpose ointment is enriched with creamy goat milk, shea butter, and sunflower butter to help lock in moisture. You can use it as a body moisturizer, makeup remover, lip balm, hair mask, or eye cream.
- 50% off LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Baked Eyeshadow Quad
Find pigment-packed color with both matte and shimmer finishes in this stunning quad.
- 20% off First Aid Beauty Anti Chafe Stick
Less friction and discomfort, with shea butter + colloidal oatmeal, this stick creates a sweat-resistant shield over delicate skin on inner thighs, underarms, or wherever you experience chafing.
- 20% off TULA Probiotic Skin Care Discovery Kit
A travel-friendly set that includes TULA’s powerful probiotic Cult Classic Facial Cleanser, Day & Night Moisturizer, Illuminating Serum and Pro-Glycolic Resurfacing Gel.
- 20% off Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit
From Real Housewives of Beverly Hill alum Lisa Rinna comes her signature lip kit that includes everything you need for a complete lip look, Including I Love Lois Lipstick, Hustle Lip Gloss, & Wink Wink Lip Liner.
- 20% off Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Remover Balm
Sunflower and ginger root oils gently remove even the toughest long-wear makeup without stripping or drying, leaving skin hydrated and silky smooth.
- 20% off Kitsch Shower Head Filter for Hard Water
Reduce itchy skin, dry hair, and brittle nails caused by chlorine and hard water with this spa-like shower head filter.Thinking about shaking up your beauty routine this summer? Check out go-to products from Amazon Beauty team members.
- 30% off Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment
Say goodbye to acne with this nifty device from Solawave. Quick, easy, and mess-free.
- 20% off Brickell Texturizing Sea Salt Spray for Men
This refreshing sea salt spray for men lifts and volumizes hair, enhances natural curls and waves, and creates a natural beach hair look.
- 20% off essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara (3 Pack)
Stock up on your favorite mascara—or see what the hype is about—with this viral sensation that delivers that dramatic volume and sculpted length.
- 20% off Dizziak Hydration Wash
Elevate your routine with this pH-balanced, scalp-friendly shampoo that deeply cleanses with a coconut-derived lather, ensuring your hair enjoys lasting hydration and vitality.
- 20% off Lightning Swipe from Hero Cosmetics Brightening Serum Pads
This brightening pad illuminates, resurfaces, and soothes in one step, keeping it gentle with a combo of heartleaf and kombucha.
- 20% off MANSCAPED Shears 2.0 Tempered Stainless Steel Men's Nail Kit
Keep nails clean on the go with a luxury 4-piece nail kit featuring tempered stainless-steel tools within a compact case made of premium PU leather.
- 20% off PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Shower Brush
A brush great for clumping curls & creating definition.
- 20% off Elizabeth Mott Whatup Beaches Bronzer Face Powder Contour Kit
One flattering bronze shade in two flawless finishes—matte or luminous shimmer.
- 20% off Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray
Great for weddings, event makeup, and long travel days, this makeup finishing spray cools the skin and reduces sweat and oil production—no matter the weather.
- 20% off Every Man Jack Small Batch Beard Set
Containing an elixir of oils and the tantalizing scent of Hinoki Cypress, for a manly aroma that’s like weathered wood, this set includes a Beard and Face Wash, Hydrating Beard Oil, and Beard Butter.
- 20% off Bare August Foot Cream & Heel Balm Butter
Soothing shea and mango seed butters boost skin moisture and give relief to hard-working feet; conditioning and strengthening the skin’s natural protective barrier with tons of skin-loving nutrients.
- 20% off ETOILE Collective Duo Vanity Case
Expertly designed to help beauty enthusiasts quickly locate their favorite products, making it a top choice for efficient makeup storage. With 2 zipped compartments to store all your things, including larger palettes
- 20% off LUMINESS Silk Airbrush Spray Foundation Makeup Starter Kit
Cover imperfections, fine lines, and wrinkles with an innovative, blendable airbrush look to achieve ultra-fine mist application for a flawless finish
- 20% off SEEN Travel Trio Fragrance Free, Non-Comedogenic & Sulfate-Free Blow-Out Hair Cream, Shampoo & Conditioner Set
A dermatologist-developed, fragrance-free vegan, non-comedogenic bundle that’s also sulfate-free and is designed to reduce frizz, add shine, and provide hair with protection against UV rays, pollution, breakage, as well as heat up to 450º Fahrenheit.
- 20% off Shakeup Men’s Moisturiser Stick
Combat dry skin after going to the gym or swimming using this handy moisturizer stick specially formulated for men's skin.
- 20% off Habit Cosmetics Vegan, Toxin-Free & Sustainably Packaged Mini Nail Polish Trio
Created by artist Kezia Harrell with recycled plastic components and FSC-certified paperboard boxes, try three of Habit Cosmetics’ bestselling nail shades.
- $5 off Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy 15 Pack
These shower steamers release aromatherapy essential oils—perfect to wash away the day’s stress and fatigue.
- 25% off Lume Whole Body Deodorant Invisible Cream Tube 72 Hour Odor Control (pack of 2)
Developed by an ob-gyn, Lume is clinically proven to block body odor all day and continues to control B.O. for 72 hours.
- 25% off LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Serum Blush Tint
This serum-like liquid blush texture is packed with skincare-friendly ingredients like hydrating Hyaluronic Acid to plump and rejuvenate cheeks.
- 20% off JAPONESQUE Travel Eyelash Curler, Pink, Pack of 2
This travel-size eyelash curler is a must-have beauty essential for your carry-on.
- 20% off ISDIN Micellar Solution, 4 in 1 Makeup Remover, Cleanser, Hydrating Toner
This facial cleanser has a gentle and hypoallergenic formula that is 0% alcohol, 0% soap, and 0% perfume, making it appropriate for sensitive skin.
- 30% off Serious Skincare by Jennifer Stallone A Eye XR Cream Concentrate Anti-Aging Daily Eye Cream
An eye cream formulated with retinol, retinyl palmitate, shea butter, grape seed oil, caffeine extract, and licorice root extract, gentle on the most delicate area of your face.
- 20% off MANGROOMER INTELLIMAX PRO Nose and Ear Trimmer
The 360-degree stainless steel rotary blade system ensures a smooth, pain-free grooming experience.
- 40% off Viori Tea Tree Mint Essential Oil Conditioner Bar
A moisturizing conditioner bar full of enriching ingredients like cocoa butter that lasts for over 60 washes.
- 20% off Versed Guards Up SPF 35 Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin
The creamy texture of this sun block for face has a natural, skin-like finish—not too dewy, not too matte.
- 20% off Bee the Balm Lip Balm Gift Set by Savannah Bee Company
This set of seven lip conditioner balms with shea butter and coconut oil leave lips feeling smooth and hydrated, including flavors tupelo honey, mint julep, earl grey, wild blackberry, sweet tea, key lime, and organic peach.
- 20% off goop Beauty Afterglow Body Oil
Made with nutrient-dense lipids, this moisturizing body oil quenches dry, dull skin for a healthy-looking glow. Pomegranate, raspberry seed, sea buckthorn, kakadu plum, and grapeseed oil leave skin feeling firm, smooth, and hydrated.
- 20% off LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Sculpt-n-Stay Waterproof Brow Pencil & Gel
A 2-in-1 waterproof brow pencil and gel for smudge-proof styling and shaping brows.
Start shopping great deals from Amazon Beauty now.
Next, learn how Amazon Fashion is using AI to help you find the perfect fit.