Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul savings event is coming back for a second year—just in time to help customers get ready for a beautiful summer ahead! The week-long savings event kicks off at 12:00 a.m. PDT Monday, May 13, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, May 19. During the event, customers will receive a promotional credit for $10 when they spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon. The promotion will be automatically added to cart on qualifying orders and can be used on a Beauty or Premium Beauty purchase for items shipped and sold by Amazon.

The event won’t start until next week, but customers can start enjoying the savings—and the beauty inspiration—now. Find great deals on items that will help you enjoy your most beautiful summer ever, including products for glowing skin, beach-ready makeup, colorful nails, men’s grooming, hot weather hair and personal care, travel and discovery sets, and everything you need to get glam for all your summer celebrations. Additionally, shop Amazon this week for great deals on beauty items that are perfect for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts. Prime members get fast, free shipping on every order.

Check out some of Amazon Beauty’s hottest deals below, and don’t forget to shop the Summer Beauty Haul when it kicks off on May 13.

Start shopping great deals from Amazon Beauty now.

