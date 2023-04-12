Back to Amazon
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
North America
United States
About Amazon (English)
News Retail

5 moms share their favorite Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon

Written by Colleen Waldron, Manager for Consumer PR at Amazon
2 min
 
Written by Colleen Waldron, Manager for Consumer PR at Amazon
A child hands an unopened Amazon box to a woman sitting in a chair with a bouquet of flowers on her lap.
I recruited some of my fellow moms to create a list of this year’s top gifts from the Mother’s Day storefront on Amazon. Here are our top picks.
My mom picks up my calls no matter the time of day, sends the lasagna recipe I need to impress my in-laws, and still reminds me to get my annual physical. Yet, I admit, I often wait until the last minute to send her a Mother’s Day gift. This year, I’m determined to get a head start on finding the perfect gift for my mom, and I’d like to help my fellow procrastinators do the same.
Three images of Amazon prime boxes stacked with products from the boxes.
Announcing a new resource to learn more about your Prime member benefits
Are you using all the benefits of Prime? Here’s a new resource to stay up to date on the latest entertainment, savings, and other benefits included with your membership.
Read more
I talked to some of Amazon’s resident moms to get the scoop on what they really want this Mother’s Day, and I compiled a list using the Mother’s Day storefront on Amazon as my trusty guide. Hint for the gift-givers out there: Despite general consensus that a good night of sleep is the most lusted-after item, we mothers agreed that other gifts are easier to wrap. Here are some of our most-wanted Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon this year.
I talked to some of Amazon’s resident moms to get the scoop on what they really want this Mother’s Day, and I compiled a list using the Mother’s Day storefront on Amazon as my trusty guide. Hint for the gift-givers out there: Despite general consensus that a good night of sleep is the most lusted-after item, we mothers agreed that other gifts are easier to wrap. Here are some of our most-wanted Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon this year.
  • 1.
    amika dry shampoo
    Shop now

    “When I became a mom, I didn’t know that washing my hair would be a luxury and not a daily occurrence, as it was pre-kids. This product takes my oily hair and gives it volume and freshness without talc and allows me to fake it until I make it to my next shampoo.”
    –Callie Jernigan, director of Consumer PR
    On the left a hand sprays a bottle of amika dry shampoo. On the right a bottle of amika dry shampoo on a white background.
    Shop amika dry shampoo.
  • 2.
    Ember Smart Mug
    Shop now

    “This Mother’s Day, I would love for my kids to surprise me with the Ember Smart Mug and then serve me coffee and croissants in bed. The mug keeps your coffee warm for hours … and I’ll need that, since I’ll be staying under the covers until lunchtime!”
    –Jennie Warren, head of North American Strategic Partnerships
    On the left Jennie Warren sits between her three children outside. On the right is a product image of the Ember Smart mug.
    Shop Ember Smart Mug.
  • 3.
    LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
    Shop now

    “My toddler is just starting to talk, so I spend most of my days answering her questions. After a long day of explaining why we can’t always have ice cream for dinner, I love the LANEIGE lip mask. It feels so thick and luxurious.”
    –Liz Gordon, senior program manager for Global Corporate Affairs
    On the left Liz Gordon sits in a pile of leaves with her daughter. On the right is a product image of a LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask.
    Shop LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask.
  • 4.
    Dearfoams Cross Band Slide Slipper
    Shop now

    “I love these fuzzy plush slippers and have gifted them to my fellow mom friends. They are stylish, fun, and incredibly cozy with traction on the bottom to keep you grounded while running after kids all day.”
    –Nicole Pampe, senior PR manager for Consumer PR
    On the left Nicole Pampe sits outside with her two children. On the right is a product image of Dearfoams Cross Band Slide Slippers.
    Shop Dearfoams Cross Band Slide Slipper.
  • 5.
    Clarins Super Restorative Rose Radiance Cream
    Shop now

    “After having two kids in 15 months, I am a huge proponent of finding even the littlest bit of time every day to do something just for myself. It is the biggest mental health game changer! For me, that usually means that after the kids are in bed, I take 10 minutes to go through a full skincare routine. This is just what I need to up-level my nighttime regimen."
    –Colleen Waldron, PR manager for Consumer PR
    On the left Colleen Waldron holds her baby while her toddler kisses her on the cheek. On the right is a product image of Clarins Super Restorative Rose Radiance Cream.
    Shop Clarins Super Restorative Rose Radiance Cream.
Check out Amazon’s Mother’s Day storefront for more gifting inspiration.
About the Author
Colleen Waldron, Manager for Consumer PR at Amazon
Colleen Waldron is a public relations manager at Amazon, focusing on events and influencer relations with Amazon Retail. She previously worked in consumer PR with agencies like Ketchum and Jackson Spalding. She lives in the suburbs of Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband (who also works at Amazon) and their two children.
