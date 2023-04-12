5 moms share their favorite Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon

My mom picks up my calls no matter the time of day, sends the lasagna recipe I need to impress my in-laws, and still reminds me to get my annual physical. Yet, I admit, I often wait until the last minute to send her a Mother’s Day gift. This year, I’m determined to get a head start on finding the perfect gift for my mom, and I’d like to help my fellow procrastinators do the same.I talked to some of Amazon’s resident moms to get the scoop on what they really want this Mother’s Day, and I compiled a list using theon Amazon as my trusty guide. Hint for the gift-givers out there: Despite general consensus that a good night of sleep is the most lusted-after item, we mothers agreed that other gifts are easier to wrap. Here are some of our most-wanted Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon this year.