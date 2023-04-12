5 moms share their favorite Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon

I recruited some of my fellow moms to create a list of this year’s top gifts from the Mother’s Day storefront on Amazon. Here are our top picks.
My mom picks up my calls no matter the time of day, sends the lasagna recipe I need to impress my in-laws, and still reminds me to get my annual physical. Yet, I admit, I often wait until the last minute to send her a Mother’s Day gift. This year, I’m determined to get a head start on finding the perfect gift for my mom, and I’d like to help my fellow procrastinators do the same.
I talked to some of Amazon’s resident moms to get the scoop on what they really want this Mother’s Day, and I compiled a list using the Mother’s Day storefront on Amazon as my trusty guide. Hint for the gift-givers out there: Despite general consensus that a good night of sleep is the most lusted-after item, we mothers agreed that other gifts are easier to wrap. Here are some of our most-wanted Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon this year.
1.amika dry shampooShop now
“When I became a mom, I didn’t know that washing my hair would be a luxury and not a daily occurrence, as it was pre-kids. This product takes my oily hair and gives it volume and freshness without talc and allows me to fake it until I make it to my next shampoo.”
–Callie Jernigan, director of Consumer PR
2.Ember Smart MugShop now
“This Mother’s Day, I would love for my kids to surprise me with the Ember Smart Mug and then serve me coffee and croissants in bed. The mug keeps your coffee warm for hours … and I’ll need that, since I’ll be staying under the covers until lunchtime!”
–Jennie Warren, head of North American Strategic Partnerships
3.LANEIGE Lip Sleeping MaskShop now
“My toddler is just starting to talk, so I spend most of my days answering her questions. After a long day of explaining why we can’t always have ice cream for dinner, I love the LANEIGE lip mask. It feels so thick and luxurious.”
–Liz Gordon, senior program manager for Global Corporate Affairs
4.Dearfoams Cross Band Slide SlipperShop now
“I love these fuzzy plush slippers and have gifted them to my fellow mom friends. They are stylish, fun, and incredibly cozy with traction on the bottom to keep you grounded while running after kids all day.”
–Nicole Pampe, senior PR manager for Consumer PR
5.Clarins Super Restorative Rose Radiance CreamShop now
“After having two kids in 15 months, I am a huge proponent of finding even the littlest bit of time every day to do something just for myself. It is the biggest mental health game changer! For me, that usually means that after the kids are in bed, I take 10 minutes to go through a full skincare routine. This is just what I need to up-level my nighttime regimen."
–Colleen Waldron, PR manager for Consumer PR
