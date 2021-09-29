A U.S. Marine who served two tours in Iraq, a graphic designer from Ukraine, and a former professional basketball player are just a few Amazon employees finding careers—and quick advancement—at Amazon Fresh.

Thanks to positive customer feedback and the dedication of our amazing team, Amazon Fresh continues to grow and invest across the U.S. In September 2020, Amazon launched its first full-size Amazon Fresh grocery store. By the end of 2021, Amazon Fresh stores will have created more than 6,000 jobs and promoted hundreds of employees in local communities across six states and Washington, D.C.

“Our Amazon Fresh store team is strong and growing,” said Stephenie Landry, vice president of Amazon Grocery. "I've enjoyed getting to know employees and seeing first-hand how they support each other and our customers while visiting our stores. Because of this amazing team, we're able to bring customers a new, innovative shopping experience that they love right in their own communities."

Amazon Fresh grocery stores offer a seamless grocery shopping experience whether customers are shopping in-store or online, and customers can find everything they love about Amazon, such as consistent low prices, convenience, and great selection, along with delicious prepared food offerings made in-store every day.

Amazon Fresh is continuing to hire for hundreds of positions at select locations, and interested candidates can learn more and apply online at www.amazonstores.jobs. All Amazon Fresh roles offer starting wages of at least $15 per hour—more than double the federal minimum wage—as well as comprehensive benefits and opportunities for career growth.

With more than 500,000 people hired globally since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon is now the largest job creator in the U.S. and was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers—the company promoted more than 68,000 employees in 2020 alone. In September, Amazon also hosted Career Day, America’s biggest training and recruiting event.

As Amazon Fresh continues to grow and open new stores, we’re proud to have been able to build on Amazon’s commitment to provide our employees with opportunities for career growth. Today, we celebrate a few of these incredible Amazonians, their growth over the last year with Amazon Fresh stores, and their bright futures ahead.

Marta Boiko, zone lead in Franconia, Virginia

Originally from Ukraine, Marta Boiko moved to the U.S. in 2015. At the time, she spoke very little English, but she wanted to see a different part of the world, and Virginia quickly began to feel like home. Boiko has worked in a variety of industries, but she was working as a freelance graphic designer when she decided she wanted a job with more flexibility—and opportunity for professional growth.

She joined Amazon in 2020, as an employee at Whole Foods Market. She later learned about an opportunity to join the Amazon Fresh team, and her hard work quickly paid off: she was promoted less than a year later.

“I knew right away that this company was going to give me a lot and that I could learn so much here,” Boiko said. “I really liked the idea of joining Amazon Fresh because it was brand new, and I immediately felt like my goals for myself and Amazon’s goals aligned. I’m constantly inspired by the company and my team, and I really try to do my best every single day.”

Boiko began as an entry-level employee at Amazon Fresh, where she did everything from cashiering to customer service to assisting customers with in-store technology. In early September, she was promoted to zone lead—and she was one of four employees across the company to be featured in a video series where her manager surprised her with the news of her promotion.

Boiko looks forward to continuing to grow with Amazon Fresh.

“This is just the beginning,” she said. “I’m excited to be a leader in my new role. I love helping people, whether it’s my customers or my team.”

Branduinn Fullove, assistant store manager in Seattle, Washington

California native Branduinn Fullove joined Amazon Fresh in Los Angeles’ Northridge neighborhood as an entry-level employee in June 2020. Just over a year later, Fullove has twice been promoted, first to zone lead and then to assistant store manager. As part of his most recent promotion, he and his wife relocated to the Seattle area, fulfilling a longtime dream to move to the Pacific Northwest.

Fullove previously spent more than a decade working in the food and restaurant industry—and before that, he was a college basketball player who then played professionally in Hungary, New Zealand, Argentina, and Mexico. Following his basketball career, Fullove started coaching and established a basketball academy for local middle and high school students.

In his current role, Fullove applies his coaching skills while leading the overnight team.

“My favorite part of my job at Amazon Fresh is coaching my team,” he said. “I love learning about my employees—where they’re coming from and where they want to be in the future, and helping them to get there. I hope my own career path here can help to inspire them.”

Fullove said he loves the unique backgrounds of his colleagues and mentors, and the variety of opportunities available across the company. He is also interested in Amazon’s work with green energy—and said he could see himself pursuing a career in green energy in the future.

In his free time, Fullove likes to spend time with his wife, soaking in all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. When he’s not working, you can find him hiking a new trail, attending a concert, or pursuing his newest hobby: fishing.

Gabriela Gomez, assistant store manager in Cerritos, California

Born in Mexico, Gabriela Gomez moved to the U.S. at the age of 5 with her family and grew up in the Los Angeles area. After spending more than six years with another retailer, Gomez joined Amazon Fresh during the pandemic because of the opportunity for career growth.

“I was feeling stuck in my current role, and I knew that Amazon would have more opportunity for me,” she said. “I was brought in to help launch a new store, which was still a pretty new concept altogether, and I knew I was going to be part of the future of the grocery business.”

Originally hired as a zone lead for the Amazon Fresh store in Whittier, California, Gomez was promoted to assistant store manager for the recently announced store in nearby Cerritos. She loves the process of launching new stores and the energy it creates, and she hopes to continue helping lead store launches as Amazon Fresh grows.

Gomez is inspired by her own parents’ perseverance, having watched them work so hard for a better life for her family after moving to the U.S. Their hard work inspires Gomez to put 110% effort into any opportunity she is given, which is something she also tries to instill in her team. During Gomez’s time at Amazon, she has also been inspired by her own mentors, and looks forward to being a mentor to the next generation of Amazon Fresh employees in her new role.

Gomez has received two associate degrees and is currently working toward her bachelor’s degree, which she expects to receive in 2023. In her little free time between work and studying, Gomez enjoys traveling, relaxing at the beach, and watching and attending LA Galaxy soccer matches.

Dustin Jenkins, assistant store manager in Oak Lawn, Illinois

Born and raised in the Chicago area, Dustin Jenkins joined the Amazon Fresh team in Naperville, Illinois, as a zone lead in late 2020—after being let go from his previous job due to the pandemic. Jenkins quickly established himself as a leader, and less than seven months after joining Amazon Fresh, he was promoted to assistant store manager for the nearby Oak Lawn Amazon Fresh location.

Jenkins now leads a team of about 65 people who work in center store, or as he likes to describe it, “the heart of the store.” He and his team are responsible for the area with grocery store staples, including toiletries, frozen foods, shelf-stable groceries, and paper products. There are many things Jenkins loves about his job, but his favorite part is the people.

“When I first became assistant store manager at Oak Lawn, I knew I would have to earn trust from my team, and I’m proud that I’ve been able to do that,” he said. “The most important part of my role is serving as a resource and helping my employees realize their potential.”

Prior to Amazon, Jenkins served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years and was deployed for two tours in Iraq. Jenkins later worked at a school for children with special needs before switching to telecommunications.

Jenkins’ pride and joy in his life are his three children, and he’s proud to have a career where he can provide a great life for them. “My children are my primary motivation. I want them to see that I work hard every single day to give them the life that they have. Right now, I’m so proud to say that I’m succeeding, and I know this is only the beginning,” he said.

David Nielson, West Coast regional manager

David Nielson, who has lived in the Seattle area his entire life, began his grocery career by bagging groceries while in college. He worked his way up at a local grocery chain for 13 years before joining Amazon Fresh as an area manager in 2012. At the time, Amazon Fresh was a single fulfillment center providing groceries to Seattle residents.

Today, almost 10 years and many promotions later, Nielson is the regional manager for Amazon Fresh stores on the West Coast. He helped lead the launch of Amazon Fresh grocery stores, and he currently oversees more than a dozen operating and announced stores in California and Washington state, as well as thousands of employees. From his own vast experience in the grocery industry, Nielson believes that the opportunity for growth with Amazon Fresh is truly unique.

“I try to reiterate to my team that this company is so special because the opportunities here really are endless,” he said. “You don’t have to wait for the person in front of you to leave in order to take on a bigger role. You can decide what you want the next step in your career to be, and with hard work, you can make it make it happen without anyone blocking your path.”

Nielson is committed to continuing to create leaders from within as Amazon Fresh continues to grow. “This job really provides what no other job in America can provide in terms of what you can learn and what you can achieve,” he said.

In his free time, Nielson likes to spend time with his wife, dog, and three cats. He and his wife are also supporters of local animal shelters providing pet adoption services.