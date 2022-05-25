Amazon is thrilled to welcome Los Angeles-area customers to shop at Amazon Style, our first-ever physical clothing store, and to introduce the local community to a few of the employees making it all happen.

Amazon Style is designed to help customers discover looks they’ll love through a personalized and convenient shopping experience using advanced technology and world-class operations, and our team of employees is dedicated to helping customers find looks they love and feel great in.

Amazon was recently recognized as the most desirable workplace in the U.S. for the second year in a row by LinkedIn, and the Amazon Style store at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California, has created hundreds of local jobs. Positions at the store offer competitive wages, a variety of benefits packages, and opportunities for career growth—and we continue to hire new team members.

Get to know more about some of our current incredible team members, including the Amazon Style looks they can’t get enough of.

Lesley U., store manager

Favorite look: Teal slip dress by Vince

Born in the Midwest and raised in Arizona, Lesley has lived in multiple cities throughout the U.S. during her more than 15-year career in the retail industry. With nearly nine months at Amazon Style under her belt, Lesley said she can confidently say that working at Amazon Style isn’t quite like any other job she has ever had, and she’s loving it.

“This has been an incredible experience, and you can feel the excitement and energy,” she said. “It’s amazing to launch such a new and innovative concept and build a team from scratch. It has exceeded all of my expectations so far, and I can’t wait to see customers’ faces when they walk in the store.”

Lesley has a supportive and hands-on leadership style, and she emphasizes open communication with her team. “We’re all in this together, and I live by the principle that I would never ask someone to do something I wouldn’t be willing to do myself,” she said. As someone who attributes much of her success to the many mentors she’s had throughout her career, Lesley is also committed to supporting her employees as they grow their careers with Amazon.

Armando T., back-of-house zone lead

Favorite look: Orange beanie by Carhartt

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Armando joined Amazon Style in the fall of 2021, and he was quickly promoted from an entry-level position to his current role as a zone lead for back-of-house. His daily responsibilities include overseeing the delivery process for customers at Amazon Style—when a customer chooses a clothing item on the Amazon Shopping app, his team picks the products and securely delivers them to the customer’s fitting room closet, creating a seamless experience where customers no longer need to carry items around the store while shopping.

A retail veteran and former wedding photographer, Armando’s energy and enthusiasm are infectious. When he’s not working at Amazon Style, he spends his time helping individuals experiencing addiction and mental illness, and he also continues to pursue his passion for photography.

“Something in my heart and spirit is telling me to continue serving people,” Armando said. “I love to help others wherever I am, including at work. I want to continue to build my foundation within Amazon and keep growing here.”

Emilio V., front-of-house zone lead

Favorite look: Grey quilted button jacket by Theory

A Texas native, Emilio moved to Los Angeles when he was 18 and now proudly calls California home. Having worked in retail for years, he was thrilled about the opportunity to join the Amazon Style team, and his talent and leadership skills were quickly recognized: Within three months, he was promoted from an entry-level position to front-of-house zone lead.

In his current role, Emilio and his team are responsible for greeting customers, introducing them to the store and the selection, keeping the store looking neat and organized, helping customers check out, and more.

“The most exciting part about working at Amazon Style is the constant learning and adaptation process as we launch this groundbreaking retail experience,” he said. “Every day is an opportunity to think outside the box and find new solutions. I know I’m a part of the future here.”

In addition to his job at Amazon Style, Emilio is also currently working to finish his bachelor’s degree in Spanish with ambitions to become a Spanish teacher. He is also interested in fashion design and spends his free time designing and sewing his own clothes.

Teny M., back-of-house employee

Favorite look: Black sleeveless woven shift dress by Amazon Essentials

A mother to a 1-year-old, Teny was looking for a job opportunity that could work with her busy schedule as a new mom. She decided to apply to Amazon Style because it is a quick drive from her home in Glendale (she’s a long-time regular at The Americana at Brand), and she knew Amazon offered great benefits and flexible working hours.

In her role, Teny delivers the merchandise customers order on the app to their fitting rooms so they can try on clothes in a seamless experience. Teny’s favorite part about working at Amazon Style is her relationship with her colleagues.

“My supervisors are phenomenal,” she said. “And it’s the people who work here that make this job so special. They’re the reason I love it here so much.”

Prior to joining the Amazon Style team, Teny was a teacher, and she has a bachelor’s degree in child and adolescent development. “This started out as just a job, but now I can really see myself growing a career here,” she said. In her free time, Teny loves to spend time with her daughter, exercise, read, and bake.

Tiffany C., front-of-house training ambassador

Favorite look: Plaid tie dress by Amazon Essentials

When Tiffany was interviewing at Amazon, the recruiter she worked with said that Amazon Style would be a great fit—pun intended. Originally from the Los Angeles area, Tiffany has always worked in retail and went to school for fashion merchandising.

As a front-of-house training ambassador, Tiffany’s daily responsibilities are mainly focused on training and developing her fellow front-of-house employees, who will be the first point of contact for Amazon Style customers. In her role, she onboards new employees, making sure they feel confident and prepared to serve customers. She loves mentoring and a coaching others, and she appreciates that no day at work is exactly the same.

“I love that every day here is different and exciting,” Tiffany said. “I always look forward to coming to work because the team here is so supportive and collaborative, and I know that I’m valued and can have a future here.”

Tiffany is also passionate about design, and in her free time loves to read and learn about interior and home design. She especially loves learning from the Amazon Style merchants and designers who frequently visit the store.

Learn more about Amazon Style and its seamless shopping experience.