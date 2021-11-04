With the holidays around the corner, gift-giving and holiday celebrations are top of mind. This year, Amazon Handmade is teaming up with actress, comedian, and screenwriter Mindy Kaling to make the season extra special with the launch of her Amazon Handmade Holiday Collection. The unique selection of curated items includes some co-designed by Kaling herself.

Featuring the work of five artistic entrepreneurs from around the world, the Holiday Collection includes some of Kaling’s favorite things: budget-friendly gifts, cozy items for a night in, and holiday entertaining essentials. The gifts are available through Amazon Handmade, an artisan-only store that features the designs and products of entrepreneurs and small business owners, also known as Makers and Artisans.

“Working closely with Amazon Handmade Makers from around the world to curate this holiday collection has been inspiring. I’m passionate about supporting small businesses, so I’m very excited for you to shop our unique items and help these brands grow,” Kaling said.

To shop and discover unique gifts for the holiday season from the curated collection, visit the Amazon Handmade Collection from Mindy Kaling. See below for more information about the Makers teaming up with Kaling and to learn more about Amazon Handmade.

Northwind Supply

A personalized leather luggage tag and leather bookmark are coming to you from Northwind Supply, which produces handcrafted, personalized leather gifts for every occasion. As Mindy often travels for work, she wanted to create a gold leather luggage tag that stands out from the crowd and makes an excellent travel accessory.

Specialty Wood Designs

Whenever Kaling has downtime, she loves to be in the kitchen inventing new recipes to share with her kids, friends, and family. She teamed up with Specialty Wood Designs to produce a handcrafted wooden piece that is perfect for preparing a holiday meal, displaying food, or gifting to the cooks or entertainers in your life.

Honeycomb Studio

Every home entertainer needs an eye-catching table centerpiece. Kaling has worked with Honeycomb Studio to create a green and gold porcelain vase that pairs flawlessly with any tablescape. These simplistic and modern pottery pieces work well on any table, allowing you to be creative with prints and patterns.

Thing Stories

The white herringbone handcrafted linen from the Thing Stories is the perfect addition to any tablescape and a thoughtful gift for loved ones who love to entertain. Its simplistic features allow you to produce the ideal tablescape all year round.

16J Organics

Kaling also chose a few items from artisanal skincare brand 16J Organics—including the Honey Ginger Anise Body Scrub, which is a great gift for those who love to relax and deserve a little TLC this holiday season.

Sweet Water Decor

To top off Kaling’s curated collection, Kaling chose her favorite items from Sweet Water Decor. One of her top picks was the fan-favorite Warm + Cozy candle.

Start shopping for gifts from these Makers on the Amazon Handmade Holiday Collection from Mindy Kaling.