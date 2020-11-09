Celebrating six years of Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon; this year’s list highlights Black business owners and helps them reach new customers in Amazon’s store.
Oprah has revealed her annual Oprah’s Favorite Things list of must-have holiday gifts. For more than 20 years, this gift-giving guide has highlighted a variety of items from businesses of all sizes and has showcased the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. This year, more than 50 of the 72 featured products on the list come from Black-owned businesses.
“As so many continue to look for ways to support Black lives any way they can, we found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that we wanted to share and celebrate as part of this year’s Favorite Things,” said Oprah Winfrey.
Oprah’s Favorite Things has always included products from business owners and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds. This year, supporting Black-owned businesses is more important than ever. Recent events have reignited racial trauma experienced by the Black community, and Black business owners—a group that has already faced roadblocks to accessing business and social capital—have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. With this in mind, it was important to Oprah that this year’s list celebrate Black business owners and help them grow their businesses and reach new customers through Amazon’s Store.
For the sixth year in a row, Oprah’s Favorite Things are available for customers to shop in the Oprah’s Favorite Things storefront exclusively on Amazon. Here’s a look at some of the featured items on this year’s list.
“As so many continue to look for ways to support Black lives any way they can, we found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that we wanted to share and celebrate as part of this year’s Favorite Things,” said Oprah Winfrey.
Oprah’s Favorite Things has always included products from business owners and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds. This year, supporting Black-owned businesses is more important than ever. Recent events have reignited racial trauma experienced by the Black community, and Black business owners—a group that has already faced roadblocks to accessing business and social capital—have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. With this in mind, it was important to Oprah that this year’s list celebrate Black business owners and help them grow their businesses and reach new customers through Amazon’s Store.
For the sixth year in a row, Oprah’s Favorite Things are available for customers to shop in the Oprah’s Favorite Things storefront exclusively on Amazon. Here’s a look at some of the featured items on this year’s list.
-
1Holiday Butter SetMade by 54 THRONES in Houston, Texas
Founded by Christina Funke
Shop now
-
2Fresh Doll VarietyMade by The Fresh Dolls in San Diego, California
Founded by Dr. Lisa Williams
Shop now
-
3TurtlesMade by Phillip Ashley Chocolates in Memphis, Tennessee
Founded by Phillip Ashley
Shop now
-
4Future Astronaut 24-Piece PuzzleMade by Puzzle Huddle in Washington DC
Founded by Matthew and Marnel Goines
Shop now
-
5Cozi ThrowMade by Johanna Howard Home in Montclair, New Jersey
Founded by Johanna Howard
Shop now
To see the full list of items on Oprah’s Favorite Things, visit amazon.com/oprahsfavoritethings To discover and shop other Black-owned businesses on Amazon, visit amazon.com/blackownedbusinesses.
Meet the sellers
Christina Funke was empowered to create her line of body butter products by her Nigerian aunt who sent her tubs of shea butter from Nigeria. The name of her company, 54 Thrones, represents Africa's 54 countries to which she travels to source her key ingredients.
Photo by LEO MARSHALL
Lisa Williams is a mom and former college professor turned entrepreneur who creates dolls for all ages and ethnicities. She wants to support families in raising beautiful, confident children with unlimited possibilities.
Phillip Ashley is an award-winning, self-taught chocolatier recognized for his unique flavors and colorful chocolate designs.
Photo by Dual Vizion Photography/Dual Vizion Photography
Matthew and Marnel Goines created Puzzle Huddle in 2018, and are parents to three children under the age of seven. Frustrated with the lack of diverse images shown on commercially-produced puzzles, the family began creating designs to affirm and inspire children.
Photo by MIKE_KL
Johanna Howard is a clothing designer turned homeware designer who mixes her Scandinavian roots with multicultural artisan traditions to make sustainable pillows, throws, and scarves.
- PAGE OVERVIEW
-
Holiday Butter Set
-
Fresh Doll Variety
-
Turtles
-
Future Astronaut 24-Piece Puzzle
-
Cozi Throw