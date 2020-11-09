Oprah has revealed her annual Oprah’s Favorite Things list of must-have holiday gifts. For more than 20 years, this gift-giving guide has highlighted a variety of items from businesses of all sizes and has showcased the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. This year, more than 50 of the 72 featured products on the list come from Black-owned businesses.“As so many continue to look for ways to support Black lives any way they can, we found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that we wanted to share and celebrate as part of this year’s Favorite Things,” said Oprah Winfrey.Oprah’s Favorite Things has always included products from business owners and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds. This year, supporting Black-owned businesses is more important than ever. Recent events have reignited racial trauma experienced by the Black community, and Black business owners—a group that has already faced roadblocks to accessing business and social capital—have beenby COVID-19. With this in mind, it was important to Oprah that this year’s list celebrate Black business owners and help them grow their businesses and reach new customers through Amazon’s Store.For the sixth year in a row, Oprah’s Favorite Things are available for customers to shop in theexclusively on Amazon. Here’s a look at some of the featured items on this year’s list.