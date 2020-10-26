Cozy up and explore the new “Joy Delivered” shoppable Wish Book from the comfort of your home. Just open the Wish Book as a PDF, then click on the products to learn more, see the current price, and add them to your Amazon cart.

Additionally, physical “Joy Delivered” Wish Books have been delivered to millions of customers across the U.S. and limited quantities are available in Amazon Bookstores, 4-Star, and Go store locations while supplies last.

The Wish Book features incredible toys and gifts from brands like LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming, Ravensburger, and Osmo—plus movie and TV characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Junior, Blue’s Clues & You, and Blippi.

Fun new toys include:

Get a head start on your holiday shopping with the Holiday Wish Book, or visit the Holiday Toy List at amazon.com/holidaytoylist.