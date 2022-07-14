Prime Day 2022 has come to a close, and this year’s event was our biggest to date. Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide, and saved over $1.7 billion, more than any previous Prime Day event.

This year was also the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon's selling partners, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, whose sales growth in Amazon’s store outpaced Amazon's retail business. Customers spent over $3 billion on more than 100 million small business items included in the Support Small Businesses to Win Big sweepstakes.

“Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, who look forward to this event every year, and we’re thrilled to have delivered incredible savings to them once again,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores. “This special event is made possible because of the support of our employees, vendors, and sellers, and I want to give a big thank you to all of them for making this a Prime Day to remember.”

Here are some of the worldwide and U.S. shopping trends from this year’s Prime Day event.

Worldwide Prime Day trends

Shopping

Prime members worldwide purchased more than 100,000 items per minute during this year's Prime Day event.

Some of the best-selling categories worldwide this Prime Day were Amazon Devices, Consumer Electronics, and Home.

Prime members worldwide did the most shopping from 9 a.m.—10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 12 during the entire Prime Day event.

Some of the best-selling items worldwide this Prime Day were from premium beauty brands, including LANEIGE and NuFACE; Apple Watch Series 7; diapers and wipes from Pampers and The Honest Company; kitchen essentials from Rachael Ray, Le Creuset, and Hamilton Beach; VTech and LeapFrog toys; Vital Proteins Collagen Whey; Levi's apparel and accessories; Chemical Guys car wash products; and pet products from NUTRO, TEMPTATIONS, and GREENIES.

Since Prime Day shopping began on July 12, select Fire TV, Echo, and Blink devices were some of the best-selling items on Amazon worldwide.

Small businesses

Customers supported small businesses in the three-week lead-up to Prime Day, generating more than $3 billion in sales for small businesses included in the Support Small Businesses to Win Big sweepstakes.

Customers purchased more than 100 million small business items in the three weeks leading up to Prime Day.

U.S. Prime Day trends

Shopping

Prime members in the U.S. purchased more than 60,000 items per minute during this year's Prime Day event.

Prime members in the U.S. did the most shopping from 8 p.m.—9 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 13 during the U.S. Prime Day event.

Some of the best-selling categories in the U.S. this Prime Day were Consumer Electronics, Household Essentials, and Home.

Some of the best-selling items in the U.S. this Prime Day were premium beauty brands, including LANEIGE and NuFACE; Apple Watch Series 7; Crest Teeth Whitening and Oral-B electric toothbrushes; kids' and baby clothing from Simple Joys by Carter’s; Bentgo Kids lunch boxes; Levi's apparel and accessories; Shark vacuums, air purifiers, and steam mops; Beats by Dre headphones and earbuds; Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear and apparel; and construction toys including LEGO sets, Magna-Tiles, and PLAYMOBIL.

Customers in the U.S. used Prime Day to celebrate summer, purchasing more than 1.2 million pairs of sunglasses and more than 1 million swimsuits.

Since Prime Day shopping began on July 12, select Fire TV, Echo, and Blink devices were some of the best-selling items on Amazon in the U.S.

Small businesses

During the three weeks leading up to Prime Day, customers shopped from small businesses included in the Support Small Businesses to Win Big sweepstakes across all 50 U.S. states, with those in Delaware, New York, and Wyoming seeing the biggest sales per capita.

Amazon Live

