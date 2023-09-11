Rosie Assoulin, a New York-based designer known for bold, colorful prints paired with unique silhouettes, just debuted a new brand store in Luxury Stores at Amazon. Known for her distinct, statement-making fashions, customers can now shop not only Rosie’s joyful designs, but also bring her signature aesthetic home with a curated assortment of “Rosie’s Favorites,” every day items which include her must-haves for dinner parties, beauty staples, and top picks for kids, available across Amazon.

"We’re looking forward to this launch with Luxury Stores at Amazon, and are excited to share our story with a new audience, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers who shop Amazon on a regular basis,” said designer Rosie Assoulin. “We love and cherish our customers, and want to meet them where they are and bring them further into our world!"

Shop nine must-have styles, available now in Luxury Stores at Amazon, along with Rosie’s favorite every day items available across Amazon.

1. Rosie Assoulin I Sheer Right Through You A-Line Skirt
2. Rosie Assoulin I Sheer Right Through You Bustino

3. Rosie Assoulin Captain Neoprene Knit Dress

4. Rosie Assoulin U-Turn Blazer
5. Rosie Assoulin Core Oboe Pant

6. Rosie Assoulin Knotted and Slashed Cocktail Dress

7. Rosie Assoulin Scuba Tank
8. Rosie Assoulin Poser Pant

9. Rosie Assoulin Sleeve Me Alone Little Black Dress

Next, check out Rosie’s picks for dinner party must-haves, self-care staples, and top picks for kids.

