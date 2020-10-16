A win-win partnership
Amazon's partnership with sellers is a win-win for small businesses and customers. That's why third-party sellers now make up approximately 60% of physical product sales in Amazon’s Store. Sellers have created an estimated 2.2 million jobs, and are seeing faster sales growth than our own retail business.
Over all, Amazon is on course to invest $18 billion this year to help independent businesses succeed in our store, including investments in logistics, tools, services, programs, and people. Since the beginning of the year, we have launched more than 135 free tools and services to help sellers grow their sales in Amazon’s store. In the coming months, we will provide more than 500,000 U.S. small- and medium-sized businesses currently selling on Amazon with online selling guidance, education, and support. We also plan to onboard an additional 100,000 U.S. businesses as new sellers.