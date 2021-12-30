This holiday season, Amazon’s independent selling partners delivered smiles and joy for customers around the world. Amazon kicked off the season by announcing the Small Business Gift Guide and encouraging customers to support small businesses, including Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned, and military family-owned small businesses.

Amazon spent more than $100 million to help small and medium-sized businesses reach more customers during Prime Day (including the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion) and throughout the holiday season. Worldwide sales for independent businesses selling in Amazon’s store—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—reached record sales this holiday season:



More than 130,000 third-party sellers surpassed $100,000 in sales.

U.S.-based third-party sellers sold an average of 11,500 products per minute between Black Friday and Christmas.

Top categories for sales from Amazon’s third-party sellers include office products, cameras, and wine-related products.

“Selling on Amazon has been a great experience and has helped our holiday sales exponentially,” said Kim Allardyce, CEO of Fire Cider, a wellness company that sells handcrafted apple cider vinegar-based wellness tonics. “We are expecting to do over $1 million in Amazon sales for the year and that is due in large part to the orders we saw Black Friday through Cyber Monday after being featured in this year’s Small Business Gift Guide.”

For the seventh year in a row, Oprah’s Favorite Things highlighted Oprah’s list of must-have holiday gifts while also celebrating small businesses owned by people of color and women. Giftable products on this highly anticipated list included books, dolls, and body oils.

Monica Sunny, founder of The Chai Box, said the combined power of Oprah and Amazon was a boon to her business. “I was blown away when I learned our Ultimate Chai Lovers Gift Set was named to Oprah's Favorite Things this year,” Sunny said. “The support I’ve received from Amazon and the sales from customers shopping there have taken my small business to the next level.”

Launchpad brands help spread cheer

Early in the holiday season, Amazon Launchpad highlighted small business kitchen brands in the first-ever Launchpad Deal of the Day (DOTD). The deals showcased a variety of unique and innovative products from small businesses.

This new deal benefited customers and small businesses alike. Zo Walia, head of digital marketing for MEATER, said: “Amazon's Deal of the Day exceeded all of our expectations. We didn't just sell more units than projected, we saw a 1,100% increase in number of units sold compared to the same period last year. During DOTD, MEATER also trended as a best seller in the kitchen category, which exposed us to thousands of new customers who we may have not reached otherwise. Amazon consistently makes an effort to promote us and increase visibility.”

Amazon Launchpad also collaborated with actor, activist, and director Sophia Bush to amplify unique small businesses during the holiday season. The businesses included Climate Pledge Friendly and women-owned brand Melixir and Amazon Launchpad Innovation Grant winner, Wynd.

Handmade for the holidays

This holiday season, the number of Handmade Makers—artists and entrepreneurs selling through Amazon Handmade—who surpassed $100,000 in sales grew by double digits over last year. Amazon Handmade kicked off the holidays by teaming up with actress, comedian, and screenwriter Mindy Kaling and launching her Amazon Handmade Holiday Collection. The Holiday Collection featured the work of six artistic entrepreneurs from around the world and even included some items co-designed by Kaling herself.

Economic impact for small businesses, powered by partnership with Amazon Amazon made a bet two decades ago to embrace third-party sellers—and the bet is paying off for both customers and small businesses, according to Amazon’s 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report. Read more

Lourdes Liz, founder of natural skincare line 16J Organics, said that being included in Kaling’s Amazon Handmade Holiday Collection helped expand her small business’ reach during the critical holiday season. “Amazon and Mindy’s championing of small hand-crafted businesses is invaluable, particularly for women entrepreneurs of color,” Liz said.

Handmade categories customers loved most this holiday season included jewelry, drinkware, and seasonal décor. Handmade Makers sold a record-number of personalized products including cutting boards, family name signs, and initial necklaces.

Amazon's partnership with third-party sellers continues to be a win-win for small businesses and customers, and it’s one of the greatest partnership stories in retail. Together, we make a great team.