Amazon and Global Optimism today announced that Iron Mountain has joined The Climate Pledge, and is committing to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early. Iron Mountain, an information and asset management business, is now among more than 100 companies across 25 industries in 16 countries taking transformational action to address the disruptive risks associated with climate change.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, and neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

“We are excited to welcome Iron Mountain to The Climate Pledge, joining more than 100 companies around the world who are committed to accelerating action on climate change and saving the planet for future generations,” said Kara Hurst, Amazon vice president of worldwide sustainability. "Iron Mountain is showing leadership in signing up to the ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, and we look forward to working with them to create the low-carbon economy of the future."

Iron Mountain is a global business dedicated to storing, protecting, and managing information and assets. The company supports asset management of everything from critical business information to geological samples and works of fine art. Iron Mountain is committed to finding innovative ways to reduce its environmental impact and support its customers in doing the same through its offerings.

Since 2016, the company has cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 62%, meeting its science-based target six years ahead of schedule. As a part of its decarbonization efforts, Iron Mountain is committed to matching 100% of its data center load with local clean power generation every hour, every day to achieve clean energy around the clock by 2040. In 2020, 81% of its global electricity consumption came from wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources. All electricity in its data centers is already 100% renewable. In addition, with the company’s innovative Green Power Pass, colocation data center customers can count the green power they use from Iron Mountain as part of their own carbon reduction and sustainability reporting.

“Sustainability is in every corner of our business—we are committed to reducing our impact on the environment while driving value to our customers, investors, and the communities in which we operate,” said William Meaney, Iron Mountain president and CEO. “We strive to improve our environmental performance and initiate innovative projects and activities that reduce cost, build resiliency, and further reduce our impacts on the environment. We’re excited to be joining other companies who are showing their sustainability commitment through The Climate Pledge.”

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now 106 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that demand will rapidly grow for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions.