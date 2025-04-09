Eddie Burke Jr. can’t imagine living anywhere but Alaska.
An Alaskan native, he enjoys the unique lifestyle of being surrounded by nature and the ability to hunt and fish year-round. And as a professional dog musher, he loves the adventure of living in a remote area where he and his sled racing dogs can train.
But living in rural Alaska also requires a lot of preparation, especially if the nearest store is two hours away and it’s the middle of winter, when there’s less than seven hours of daylight and temperatures range from 20 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit—or colder.
While convenient, even online shopping orders can take several weeks to reach Alaskans.
But Amazon is bringing faster delivery speeds to customers in Alaska thanks to our delivery station in Anchorage, which opened in November 2023. The delivery station is Amazon’s first physical location in Alaska and has created nearly 400 jobs in the Anchorage area via delivery station employees and Amazon Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) and their drivers.
Delivery station site lead Austin Empey said there was a lot of energy and excitement in Anchorage once people heard that Amazon was opening a delivery station, “and that excitement just goes right out onto the road with the drivers and on to the customers.”
Delivering peak performance
One of those customers is Burke Jr., who lives more than an hour outside of Anchorage and orders most of the supplies for his 20 dogs on Amazon.
Burke Jr. has been professionally racing for more than four years. In 2023, he competed in his first Iditarod, the historic 1,000-mile race through Alaska, and took seventh place and won the prestigious Iditarod Rookie of the Year award.
“One of my favorite things about this sport is conquering that adversity out there on the trail and the relationship and the bond that you have afterwards with those dogs is truly incredible,” Burke Jr. said. “They’re a goofy, loving group with 20 different personalities… but they are all incredibly special.”
“For us mushers that are still doing this—it’s about preserving that history. This is a way of life that has been fading over the years.”
In the winter, his training runs vary from 30 to 70 miles, four to five days a week and in all kinds of weather. Burke Jr. wears several layers and special gear to stay warm when he’s racing. The dogs wear booties to protect their paws and their double fur coats keep them protected from the elements.
“Just like a Labrador wants to go swim or play fetch, it’s the same thing with a sled dog,” Burke Jr. said. “They see a harness and go ballistic. They wanna run. It’s in their blood.”
And many of the supplies he needs to help his dogs reach peak performance—like the 12 bags of kibble each month and joint supplements—come from Amazon.
“Just like a human athlete, these dogs need the best nutrition and supplements and vitamins,” he said.
From two weeks to two days
Alaska-bound packages arrive at our Amazon Air gateway in Anchorage via daily, year-round flights from our Portland, Oregon Amazon Air gateway. After the aircraft lands, packages get loaded onto tractor trailers and arrive at our Anchorage delivery station in the early morning hours. From there, employees unload the packages, sort them by ZIP code, and ensure the safety of the operation and all team members.
Once packages are sorted, employees put them into tote bags and carts. Less than four hours later, the same packages that arrived at the facility that morning get loaded into delivery vehicles for customer delivery. DSP drivers in Alaska wear heavy duty parkas, snow pants, boots and ice cleats, and headlamps to help them deliver throughout the winter.
Before Burke Jr. started ordering from Amazon, getting the supplies he needed was “a long process” that involved asking a friend who lived in the Lower 48 states to go to a store and ship it to him, or drive one to two hours to the nearest shopping center, which may have had limited options.
“I can just go on Amazon and find what I need and find these items cheaper and with free shipping than I can find them here in local stores,” he said.
And now, customers are getting their packages even faster.
“Before the facility opened, it was taking upwards of two weeks to get packages to customers’ doorsteps,” Empey said. “Now that we’re open and operating, our goal is to get it down to two days or less. It’s a game changer for not only Amazon, but all the customers here.”
Ordering from Amazon saves Burke Jr. “a ton of time” and allows him to spend more time with the dogs and focus on training and operating his kennel.
“I don’t need to live in the city or in a major town to have these amenities when I can go on Amazon and get everything I need right there and then delivered to my door,” he said.
Amazon is proud to support the communities we serve. As a thank you to the people who live and work in Alaska, Amazon made donations totaling $25,000 to The August Fund, a nonprofit that provides veterinary care and homes for retired racing sled dogs, and Knik Iditarod Trail Blazers, a nonprofit that maintains and preserves the historic Iditarod Trail system.
