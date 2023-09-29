Back to Amazon
NewsWorkplace

A successful Amazon manager who has earned multiple promotions shares 3 simple tips for growing your career

Written by Josh Foisey, Head of Video Production
Written by Kristen Orsborn, Content Manager
Written by Michelle Sanchez Ospina, Communications Specialist
1 min
 
Written by Josh Foisey, Head of Video Production
Starting at Amazon 10 years ago, Leilani Estavan has built a successful career as a general manager.

When Leilani Estavan joined Amazon in 2013, she never dreamed of becoming a general manager.

But nearly 10 years later, she’s done just that.

Estavan has successfully grown her career over the past decade, earning multiple promotions and taking on more responsibility with each role.

“I love Amazon,” Estavan said. “I’m always learning something new. But what keeps me here is the passion I have for people."

An Amazon operation employee works in a fulfillment center.
Amazon is hiring 250,000 employees for the holidays
A $1.3 billion investment this year brings Amazon’s average hourly pay to over $20.50 per hour across customer fulfillment and transportation in the U.S.
Read more

Read Estavan's advice below for tips to grow your career:

Read Estavan's advice below for tips to grow your career:

  • 1.
    Relationships matter

    “Mentorship and relationships are very important,” Estavan said. “You’re never alone. There’s so many people out there that can help you.”

  • 2.
    Be open to feedback

    “Feedback helps us grow and work on things that may be opportunities,” Estavan said.

    Leilani overlooks the fulfillment center she manages.
  • 3.
    Push yourself outside your comfort zone

    “It’s not always easy,” Estavan said. “Your time will come. Put the work in to understand how to get there.”

    Next, get more career tips from Amazon employees.

    Josh Palacios leans on the front of a white van parked outside.
    I'm a recovering addict who works at Amazon. Here's how we are building a recovery-ready workplace.
    Josh Palacios founded an employee resource group to destigmatize conversations around substance use disorder, recovery, and sobriety at work.
    Read more

