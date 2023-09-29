A successful Amazon manager who has earned multiple promotions shares 3 simple tips for growing your career

When Leilani Estavan joined Amazon in 2013, she never dreamed of becoming a general manager.

But nearly 10 years later, she’s done just that.

Estavan has successfully grown her career over the past decade, earning multiple promotions and taking on more responsibility with each role.

“I love Amazon,” Estavan said. “I’m always learning something new. But what keeps me here is the passion I have for people."

Read Estavan's advice below for tips to grow your career: