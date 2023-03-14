Amazon is celebrating Women’s History Month by recognizing women who are embracing—and creating—equity. Our #SheIsAmazon series spotlights women at Amazon who have pushed past barriers to achieve their dreams while lifting up others along the way.

In the third installment in the series, we introduce Susan Meadows, an ambassador for an Amazon fulfillment center in Ajax, Ontario. A licensed powered industrial truck (PIT) driver, Susan is also Deaf.

Tell us about yourself and your role at Amazon.

I’m Susan Meadows, and I’m an ambassador for an Amazon fulfillment center in Ajax, Ontario. As an ambassador, I assist with the training and development of other staff members interested in pursuing my same career path. I started my career Amazon in October 2021, and I’ve been trained as a packer, a quality control associate, and a problem solver. I’m currently licensed to drive a powered industrial truck called an Order Picker.

I’m also Deaf. I have utilized and been an advocate for The Sign Language Program: Canada, which launched at Amazon in April of last year. The program provides interpreting services for Deaf employees across the country to support upskilling and career advancement. My experience as a Deaf person in Amazon has been amazing. I always feel like I’m part of the Amazon family. The Sign Language Program has helped me in my career a great deal. They made me motivated to learn more jobs, so in the future I will have the skills to move up through the ranks.

The theme for International Women’s Day is #EmbraceEquity. What does that mean to you?

Being not exactly alike should not be the determining factor on how one’s abilities are perceived. #EmbraceEquity means embracing everyone without bias so that they can be their most authentic selves and thrive.

What advice would like to share with women and other people reading this story?

No matter what people say or think, prove through hard work and determination just how capable you are.

Who is the woman or person you look up to most?

There are so many Deaf women that have inspired me, I would have a hard time naming just one ... but my mom was my first inspiration.

How would you like the world to see you?

I am more than what you see. I am capable of so much more than you think and willing to prove that over and over again. My resilience and determination are my strengths—and my superpowers.

Learn more about how Amazon is celebrating Women’s History Month.