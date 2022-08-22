A group of college students from across the U.S. gained real-world experience this summer by working on Amazon’s public relations team.

The interns—Ava, Carmen, Edna, Jessica, Jonathan, Kennedy, Sanai, Taylor B., Taylor W., and Tyler—joined Amazon’s Worldwide Communications organization for three months. They promoted the latest Amazon Studios releases, networked with industry professionals, and honed their writing skills by compiling blog posts about Amazon Web Services and other business teams.

They also found time to have fun—they explored Seattle and made new friends, including through team-building activities like Puget Sound boat rides and mini golf (not to mention eating their way around the city’s many restaurants and cafes).

'How an AWS internship launched my career' Three Amazon Web Services (AWS) employees tell us how an internship with the company took them in a new direction—and why it could do the same for you. Read more

They hailed from colleges including Brown University, the University of Michigan, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Southern California, and Virginia Tech. Their areas of study span business administration, journalism, economics, marketing, and English.

We asked them to share their advice for other future interns looking to make the most of their experience. Here are their Top 5 takeaways:

It’s important to advocate for yourself during your internship. —Edna Trust in your ability to show up without overworking yourself. —Sanai Remember to raise your hand and ask questions. —Kennedy Communicate with your manager about what activities you really love. —Tyler Make the most of it! —Taylor B.

Watch the video to find out more about our interns’ time at Amazon. Learn more about applications for 2023 WWC internships, which will open this Fall.