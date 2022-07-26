Amazon participated in more than 100 Pride celebrations across the globe this year—in the UK, Germany, Luxembourg, India, Brazil, Mexico, and other countries—in partnership with glamazon, the company’s employee affinity group focused on the LGBTQIA+ community and initiatives.

The events included a global Pride Concert Series organized by the Worldwide Amazon Stores Pride Committee. Amazon Studios held concerts featuring performances from emerging LGBTQIA+ artists, including Aisho Nakajima in Tokyo, Kara Marni in London, and Jonte Moaning in New York City.

Glamazon NYC took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center in New York City. The center, which will open in 2024 next to the historic Stonewall Inn, celebrates and advances the legacy of the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

On June 28, 1969, the police raided a New York City gay club, the Stonewall Inn. Instead of disbursing, the gay, trans, and gender non-conforming patrons, along with others, confronted police. Stonewall marked a turning point in the long, and still ongoing, struggle for LGBTQIA+ rights, and inspired the first Pride marches in 1970. Amazon served as a sponsor in this historic event, and glamazon NYC participated in the bell ringing ceremony at Nasdaq to kick off the groundbreaking and open the U.S. stock market.

